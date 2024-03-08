Corporate Briefing Session
For the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023
8th March, 2024
IMC PERFORMANCE FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2023
Half year ended
% change
Quarter ended
% change
Operating Highlights
December
December
2023
2022
2023 vs. 2022
2023
2022
2023 vs. 2022
Vehicle Sales
Units
7,324
18,672
(61%)
2,741
9,678
(72%)
Vehicle Production
Units
6,391
18,562
(66%)
1,777
9,344
(81%)
Net Revenue
Rs in million
50,910
86,834
(41%)
18,240
49,585
(63%)
Gross Profit / (Loss)
Rs in million
4,719
(2,848)
266%.
1,418
(491)
389%.
Operating Profit/(Loss)
Rs in million
2,102
(4,789)
144%.
(34)
(1,484)
98%.
Other Income
Rs in million
5,315
8,618
(38%)
2,494
3,454
(28%)
Profit Before Tax
Rs in million
7,355
3,760
96%.
2,429
1,921
26%.
Profit After Tax
Rs in million
4,957
2,628
89%.
1,741
1,331
31%.
Earnings Per Share
Rs
63.07
33.43
89%
22.15
16.93
31%
At the end of Period
As at
% change
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
2023 vs. 2022
Total Assets
Rs in million
122,072
156,361
(22%)
Shareholders' Equity
Rs in million
60,822
55,739
9%
Share Performance
As at
7-Mar-24
7-Mar-23
Price per Share
Rs
1,547.00
886.09
75%
Market Capitalization
Rs in million
121,594
69,647
HIGHLIGHTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2023
- The net sales turnover for the half year ended December 2023 decreased by 41% to Rs. 50.91 billion as compared to Rs. 86.83 billion in the same period last year. Profit after tax for the six month ended period increased by 89% to Rs. 4.95 billion, as against Rs. 2.62 billion achieved in the same period last year.
- The decrease in turnover for the period was mainly due to lower CKD and CBU sales volumes. The demand remained subdued due to higher duties and taxes, high interest rates, low auto finance availability and diminished purchasing power of consumers, whereas the second quarter also face demand contraction on account of year end phenomena.
- In December 2023, the company launched much awaited Toyota Corolla Cross with the highest localized content for hybrid vehicle in the entire auto market. The initiative was made to support Government efforts to reduce fuel imports and adopt cleaner environment.
- The Board of Directors also approved an investment of around Rs.3 Billion for additional localization of parts and various components of existing vehicles.
- The Board of directors have declared 2nd interim cash dividend of Rs. 13.2 per share for quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs. 10.2 per share for same quarter last year.
03-Jul-23
07-Jul-23
11-Jul-23
15-Jul-23
19-Jul-23
23-Jul-23
27-Jul-23
31-Jul-23
04-Aug-23
08-Aug-23
12-Aug-23
16-Aug-23
20-Aug-23
24-Aug-23
28-Aug-23
01-Sep-23
05-Sep-23
09-Sep-23
13-Sep-23
17-Sep-23
21-Sep-23
25-Sep-23
29-Sep-23
03-Oct-23
07-Oct-23
11-Oct-23
15-Oct-23
19-Oct-23
23-Oct-23
27-Oct-23
31-Oct-23
04-Nov-23
08-Nov-23
12-Nov-23
16-Nov-23
20-Nov-23
24-Nov-23
28-Nov-23
02-Dec-23
06-Dec-23
10-Dec-23
14-Dec-23
18-Dec-23
22-Dec-23
26-Dec-23
30-Dec-23
03-Jan-24
07-Jan-24
11-Jan-24
15-Jan-24
19-Jan-24
23-Jan-24
27-Jan-24
31-Jan-24
04-Feb-24
08-Feb-24
12-Feb-24
16-Feb-24
20-Feb-24
24-Feb-24
28-Feb-24
03-Mar-24
07-Mar-24
0.900
1.100
1.5048 8 1.300
1.500
1.700
1.900 1.9063
2.100
2.300
PKR/JPY
.5
1.7910
PKR has appreciated by during Jul'23 to Sept'23
PARITY
2.0985
2.2%
1.4689
PKR has depreciated by 1.6% during Oct'23 to Dec'23
FY 23-24
2.0018
1.7806
FY 22-23
1.8612
2.0505
3-Jul-23
7-Jul-23
11-Jul-23
15-Jul-23
19-Jul-23
23-Jul-23
27-Jul-23
31-Jul-23
4-Aug-23
8-Aug-23
12-Aug-23
16-Aug-23
20-Aug-23
24-Aug-23
28-Aug-23
1-Sep-23
5-Sep-23
9-Sep-23
13-Sep-23
17-Sep-23
21-Sep-23
25-Sep-23
29-Sep-23
3-Oct-23
7-Oct-23
11-Oct-23
15-Oct-23
19-Oct-23
23-Oct-23
27-Oct-23
31-Oct-23
4-Nov-23
8-Nov-23
12-Nov-23
16-Nov-23
20-Nov-23
24-Nov-23
28-Nov-23
2-Dec-23
6-Dec-23
10-Dec-23
14-Dec-23
18-Dec-23
22-Dec-23
26-Dec-23
30-Dec-23
3-Jan-24
7-Jan-24
11-Jan-24
15-Jan-24
19-Jan-24
23-Jan-24
27-Jan-24
31-Jan-24
4-Feb-24
8-Feb-24
12-Feb-24
16-Feb-24
20-Feb-24
24-Feb-24
28-Feb-24
3-Mar-24
7-Mar-24
110
160
210
260
310
360
PKR/USD PARITY
204.8
238.5
276
Jul'23 to
PKR depreciated
Sep'23
by 4.1%
during
307.0
217.3
276.8
PKR
Oct'23 to
appreciated
285.0
Dec'23
by 1.6% during
FY23-24
229.0
FY22-23
277
279.3
.5
BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND KEY CHALLENGES
- We foresee challenges to continue in the next quarters in the form of one or other, as certain measure but not limited to, structural reforms, increase in taxes, privatization of state owned entities, curbing circular debt, etc., are on the back of IMF conditions.
- The auto sector continues to experience a significant downturn due to the unprecedented depreciation of PKR, deteriorating economic conditions, higher interest rates and higher duties and taxes. This may continue to negatively impact the auto sector sales volumes in the upcoming periods.
- Pakistan existing taxation system overburdens the local automotive industry with duties and taxes, which has also contributed to decline in volumes along with the deteriorating economic conditions. On the other hand, the import of used cars has been normalized due to relaxation of duties and taxes, which is a cause for concern.
- The Company also requests consistency in policy making, particularly regarding the Hybrid incentives provided in the AIDEP 2021-26, which is step in right direction to reduce fuel import bill of vehicles and have clean environment.
- We request the Government to rationalize the taxation system on CKD vehicles in Pakistan especially withholding income tax on sale of vehicles for fostering a fair and sustainable tax system that support volume growth.
