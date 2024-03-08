BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND KEY CHALLENGES

We foresee challenges to continue in the next quarters in the form of one or other, as certain measure but not limited to, structural reforms, increase in taxes, privatization of state owned entities, curbing circular debt, etc., are on the back of IMF conditions.

The auto sector continues to experience a significant downturn due to the unprecedented depreciation of PKR, deteriorating economic conditions, higher interest rates and higher duties and taxes. This may continue to negatively impact the auto sector sales volumes in the upcoming periods.

Pakistan existing taxation system overburdens the local automotive industry with duties and taxes, which has also contributed to decline in volumes along with the deteriorating economic conditions. On the other hand, the import of used cars has been normalized due to relaxation of duties and taxes, which is a cause for concern.

The Company also requests consistency in policy making, particularly regarding the Hybrid incentives provided in the AIDEP 2021-26, which is step in right direction to reduce fuel import bill of vehicles and have clean environment.