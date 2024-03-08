Corporate Briefing Session

For the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023

8th March, 2024

IMC PERFORMANCE FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2023

Half year ended

% change

Quarter ended

% change

Operating Highlights

December

December

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

Vehicle Sales

Units

7,324

18,672

(61%)

2,741

9,678

(72%)

Vehicle Production

Units

6,391

18,562

(66%)

1,777

9,344

(81%)

Net Revenue

Rs in million

50,910

86,834

(41%)

18,240

49,585

(63%)

Gross Profit / (Loss)

Rs in million

4,719

(2,848)

266%.

1,418

(491)

389%.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

Rs in million

2,102

(4,789)

144%.

(34)

(1,484)

98%.

Other Income

Rs in million

5,315

8,618

(38%)

2,494

3,454

(28%)

Profit Before Tax

Rs in million

7,355

3,760

96%.

2,429

1,921

26%.

Profit After Tax

Rs in million

4,957

2,628

89%.

1,741

1,331

31%.

Earnings Per Share

Rs

63.07

33.43

89%

22.15

16.93

31%

At the end of Period

As at

% change

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

2023 vs. 2022

Total Assets

Rs in million

122,072

156,361

(22%)

Shareholders' Equity

Rs in million

60,822

55,739

9%

Share Performance

As at

7-Mar-24

7-Mar-23

Price per Share

Rs

1,547.00

886.09

75%

Market Capitalization

Rs in million

121,594

69,647

HIGHLIGHTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2023

  1. The net sales turnover for the half year ended December 2023 decreased by 41% to Rs. 50.91 billion as compared to Rs. 86.83 billion in the same period last year. Profit after tax for the six month ended period increased by 89% to Rs. 4.95 billion, as against Rs. 2.62 billion achieved in the same period last year.
  2. The decrease in turnover for the period was mainly due to lower CKD and CBU sales volumes. The demand remained subdued due to higher duties and taxes, high interest rates, low auto finance availability and diminished purchasing power of consumers, whereas the second quarter also face demand contraction on account of year end phenomena.
  3. In December 2023, the company launched much awaited Toyota Corolla Cross with the highest localized content for hybrid vehicle in the entire auto market. The initiative was made to support Government efforts to reduce fuel imports and adopt cleaner environment.
  4. The Board of Directors also approved an investment of around Rs.3 Billion for additional localization of parts and various components of existing vehicles.
  5. The Board of directors have declared 2nd interim cash dividend of Rs. 13.2 per share for quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs. 10.2 per share for same quarter last year.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND KEY CHALLENGES

  1. We foresee challenges to continue in the next quarters in the form of one or other, as certain measure but not limited to, structural reforms, increase in taxes, privatization of state owned entities, curbing circular debt, etc., are on the back of IMF conditions.
  2. The auto sector continues to experience a significant downturn due to the unprecedented depreciation of PKR, deteriorating economic conditions, higher interest rates and higher duties and taxes. This may continue to negatively impact the auto sector sales volumes in the upcoming periods.
  3. Pakistan existing taxation system overburdens the local automotive industry with duties and taxes, which has also contributed to decline in volumes along with the deteriorating economic conditions. On the other hand, the import of used cars has been normalized due to relaxation of duties and taxes, which is a cause for concern.
  4. The Company also requests consistency in policy making, particularly regarding the Hybrid incentives provided in the AIDEP 2021-26, which is step in right direction to reduce fuel import bill of vehicles and have clean environment.
  5. We request the Government to rationalize the taxation system on CKD vehicles in Pakistan especially withholding income tax on sale of vehicles for fostering a fair and sustainable tax system that support volume growth.

THANK YOU

