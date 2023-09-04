NOTICEOFANNUAL

GENERALMEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of INDUS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9 a.m., at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Chartered Accountants Avenue, Block 8, Clifton, Karachi to transact the following business. The shareholders may also attend the AGM via video link facility.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review and Directors and Auditors Report thereon. To approve cash dividend (2022-2023) on the ordinary shares of the Company. The directors have recommended a Final Cash dividend at 290% i.e. Rs 29 per share. This is in addition to the combined Interim Dividend of 428% i.e. Rs. 42.80 per share, already paid. The total dividend for 2022-2023 will thus amount to 428% i.e. Rs. 42.80 per share. To appoint auditors and ﬁx their remuneration for the year ending June 30, 2024. The present auditors M/s. A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible have oﬀered themselves for re-appointment.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

4. To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass, with or without modiﬁcation(s), the following resolutions to enable and authorize the

Company to circulate the Annual Audited Financial Statements, to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink as required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vide its Notiﬁcation S.R.O. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023, instead of circulating the same through CD/DVD/USB.

RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate its Annual Audited Financial Statements, to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink, in accordance with S.R.O. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21,

2023, issued by SECP.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive, Chief Financial Oﬃcer or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby singly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take or cause to be taken all necessary actions to comply with all legal formalities and requirements and ﬁle necessary documents, as may be necessary or incidental for the purpose of implementing this resolution.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

5. To transact any other ordinary business of the Company with the permission of the Chairman.

By order of the Board Karachi. Muhammad Arif Anzer August 25, 2023 Company Secretary

NOTES:

1. Participation in the AGM proceeding via the video conference facility

Shareholders interested in attending the meeting through video conferencing are requested to email the following information with the subject "Registration for Annual General Meeting," alongwith a valid copy of their CNIC to imc.corporate@toyota-indus.com. Video link and login credentials will be shared with ONLY those Members, whose emails, containing all the below mentioned particulars, are received at least 48 hours before the AGM.

S. # Name of Company Folio # / Name of CNIC # Mobile # E-mail CDC Account # Shareholder Address Indus Motor Company Limited

Shareholders may also provide their comments and questions for the agenda items of the AGM in their email for registration.