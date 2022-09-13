Advanced search
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
60.48 USD   -1.59%
INDUS Realty Trust Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Shareholders as of Sept. 30
MT
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
INDUS Realty Trust Repays $26.3 Million Loan -- No Debt Maturities Until 2027
MT
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/13/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 39 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.7 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS’ beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding expected dividend payments. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the “Business,” “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections in INDUS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, as updated by other filings with the SEC. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 878x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 77,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon W. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.18%626
PROLOGIS, INC.-22.67%96 397
GOODMAN GROUP-27.62%25 011
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-6.47%23 635
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-19.23%11 188
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-6.43%8 264