Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
61.46 USD   +1.86%
05:16pINDUS Realty Trust Repays $26.3 Million Loan -- No Debt Maturities Until 2027
MT
05:06pINDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pINDUS Announces Repayment of Construction Loan
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUS Announces Repayment of Construction Loan

09/12/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that it has repaid its $26.3 million construction loan using cash on hand. As a result of the paydown, the Company has no floating rate debt outstanding and no debt maturities prior to 2027. Additionally, the property located at 9817 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was previously encumbered by the loan, has become an unencumbered asset of the Company.

About INDUS
INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 39 buildings totaling approximately 5.7 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:16pINDUS Realty Trust Repays $26.3 Million Loan -- No Debt Maturities Until 2027
MT
05:06pINDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05:02pINDUS Announces Repayment of Construction Loan
BU
08/31INDUS to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
BU
08/09INDUS Realty Trust Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/09TRANSCRIPT : INDUS Realty Trust, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/08INDUS REALTY TRUST : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/08INDUS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08INDUS REALTY TRUST : Q2 Supplemental Information
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 862x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 60,34 $
Average target price 74,17 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon W. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.56%615
PROLOGIS, INC.-23.00%95 975
GOODMAN GROUP-28.11%24 683
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-6.72%23 573
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-20.00%11 082
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.99%8 127