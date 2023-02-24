Advanced search
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
66.32 USD   +0.13%
02:08pIndus Realty Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. - INDT
BU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/23JMP Securities Downgrades INDUS Realty Trust to Market Perform From Market Outperform
MT
INDUS REALTY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. - INDT

02/24/2023 | 02:08pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NasdaqGM: INDT) to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of INDUS will receive $67.00 in cash for each share of INDUS that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-indt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49,6 M - -
Net income 2022 4,21 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 675 M 675 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 77,1%
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 66,23 $
Average target price 68,25 $
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon W. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.4.32%675
PROLOGIS, INC.10.01%114 514
GOODMAN GROUP13.94%25 467
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.10.54%12 012
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.8.09%8 256
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.11.56%7 178