INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.(NasdaqGM:INDT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-28 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|66.99 USD
|+0.01%
|+0.18%
|+5.51%
|Jun. 29
|Centerbridge Partners and GIC Complete Acquisition of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
|BU
|Jun. 26
|Indus Announces Receipt of CFIUS Approval
|AQ
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|66.99 USD
|+0.01%
|+0.18%
|683 M $
Centerbridge Partners and GIC Complete Acquisition of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
BU
Indus Announces Receipt of CFIUS Approval
AQ
INDUS Realty Trust Says Merger With Centerbridge, GIC Real Estate Cleared by Committee on Foreign Investment in US
MT
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Indus Announces Receipt of CFIUS Approval
BU
INDUS Realty Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.18 a Share, Payable June 28 to Stockholders as of June 22
MT
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 28, 2023
CI
INDUS Realty Trust Says Shareholders Approve Merger
MT
INDUS Stockholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting
BU
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Citigroup Adjusts INDUS Realty Trust's Price Target to $67 From $65, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
INDUS Realty Trust : SUPPLEMENT TO DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
INDUS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
INDUS Realty Trust : Q1 Supplemental Information
PU
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
INDUS Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
INDUS REALTY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. - INDT
BU
INDUS Recognized With Green Lease Leader Gold and Great Employers in Connecticut Awards
BU
INDUS Files Preliminary Proxy Statement
BU
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
INDUS Realty Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.18 a Share, Payable April 14 to Shareholders of Record March 31
MT
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|66.99 $
|+0.01%
|260,611
|2023-06-27
|66.98 $
|+0.01%
|51,317
|2023-06-26
|66.97 $
|+0.01%
|94,808
|2023-06-23
|66.96 $
|+0.13%
|238,604
|2023-06-22
|66.87 $
|+0.06%
|95,650
Delayed Quote Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-28 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.51%
|683 M $
|0.00%
|707 M $
|-5.17%
|655 M $
|+0.50%
|648 M $
|-7.53%
|624 M $
|-3.76%
|770 M $
|-31.59%
|482 M $
|+1.94%
|904 M $
|-12.97%
|431 M $
|-0.93%
|975 M $