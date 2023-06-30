INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.(NasdaqGM:INDT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial and logistics properties. The Company creates and owns properties with a focus on location, size, technology, sustainability, and market-appropriate features. It provides full-service, in-house support. The Company has a logistics portfolio of over six million square feet across the Lehigh Valley, Charlotte, Charleston, Central/Southern Florida and Hartford markets. The Company also holds a land parcel in the Orlando, Florida market, which totals approximately 75 acres, and a land parcel in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania market, which totals approximately 11 acres.

Sector Commercial REITs