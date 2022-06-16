Log in
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
59.50 USD   -0.93%
05:03pINDUS REALTY TRUST : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
12:50pINDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14INDUS REALTY TRUST : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND​ - Form 8-K
PU
INDUS Realty Trust : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SMALL ALBERT H JR
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. [INDT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
641 LEXINGTON AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SMALL ALBERT H JR
641 LEXINGTON AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY10022 		X

Signatures
/s/Albert H. Small, Jr. 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of common stock upon vesting of the unit.
(2) All of the restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on June 14, 2023.
(3) All of the restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on June 16, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Indus Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,29 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -462x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 612 M 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,06 $
Average target price 82,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon W. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.78%612
PROLOGIS, INC.-34.27%85 206
GOODMAN GROUP0.00%22 241
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-22.00%20 657
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-26.24%9 856
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-11.50%7 814