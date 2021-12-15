INDUS Realty Trust : The Company's Press Release dated December 15, 2021 (furnished hereto) - Form 8-K

NEWS FROM:

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(212) 218-7914

apizzo@indusrt.com

INDUS INCREASES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE,

A 6.7% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (December 15, 2021) INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ("INDUS" or the "Company"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 6.7% increase over the cash dividend per share in the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 35 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.2 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida in addition to several office/flex properties and undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS's beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding expected dividend payments. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS's Securities and Exchange Commission