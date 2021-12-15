Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUS Realty Trust : The Company's Press Release dated December 15, 2021 (furnished hereto) - Form 8-K

12/15/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS FROM:

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(212) 218-7914

apizzo@indusrt.com

INDUS INCREASES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE,
A 6.7% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (December 15, 2021) INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ("INDUS" or the "Company"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 6.7% increase over the cash dividend per share in the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 35 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.2 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida in addition to several office/flex properties and undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS's beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding expected dividend payments. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS's Securities and Exchange Commission

filings, including the "Business," "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in INDUS's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Indus Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:59pINDUS REALTY TRUST : The Company's Press Release dated December 15, 2021 (furnished hereto..
PU
04:56pINDUS Realty Trust Raises Dividend 6.7% to $0.16 Per Share, Payable Jan. 14 to Sharehol..
MT
04:54pINDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04:46pINDUS Increases 2021 Fourth Quarter Dividend to $0.16 Per Share, a 6.7% Increase Over P..
BU
12/14Berenberg Adjusts Price Target for INDUS Realty Trust to $88 From $77, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
12/09INDUS Realty Trust Buys Two Industrial/Logistics Buildings in North Carolina for $44.8 ..
MT
12/09INDUS REALTY TRUST : The Company's Press Release dated December 9, 2021 (attached hereto) ..
PU
12/09INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
12/09INDUS Enters Into Two Agreements for Acquisitions in the Charlotte Market
BU
12/09INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. agreed to acquire Industrial/Logistics Building in Charlotte.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 368x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 768 M 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,52 $
Average target price 82,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Galici Chief Financial Officer
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.23.33%768
PROLOGIS, INC.59.27%117 353
GOODMAN GROUP35.11%34 760
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION57.07%23 666
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.52.66%11 339
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.18.01%9 050