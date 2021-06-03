INDUS Realty Trust : ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ACQUISITION AND DISPOSITION PIPELINES (Form 8-K)

INDUS ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ACQUISITION AND DISPOSITION PIPELINES

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (June 3, 2021) INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ('INDUS' or the 'Company') announced today that it recently entered into an agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') to acquire, for a purchase price of $42.0 million, an approximately 50% leased, 395,000 square foot industrial/logistics building in Charlotte, North Carolina (the 'Charlotte Acquisition'). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the Charlotte Acquisition by the end of the 2021 second quarter.

Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS, commented, 'We are very excited by this opportunity to expand our presence in the Charlotte market. This acquisition complements our existing portfolio and development pipeline and offers additional upside as we pursue leasing opportunities for the balance of the building.'

Additionally, on June 1, 2021, INDUS entered into an agreement (the 'Sale Agreement') to sell the approximately 670 acres of land in Granby and East Granby, Connecticut that comprise the Connecticut Nursery Farm for proceeds of $10.3 million. The Connecticut Nursery Farm is currently under a lease, to a nursery operator, that is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2023. Under the terms of the Sale Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the disposition of the Connecticut Nursery Farm by the end of the 2021 fourth quarter.

Closing on the purchase of the Charlotte Acquisition and the sale of the Connecticut Nursery Farm are each subject to a number of contingencies including the satisfactory completion of due diligence by INDUS on the Charlotte Acquisition, and by the buyer of the Connecticut Nursery Farm. There can be no guarantee that either of these transactions will be completed under their current terms, anticipated timelines, or at all.