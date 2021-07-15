Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUS Realty Trust : July 15, 2021 - INDUS Announces Agreement to Acquire an Industrial/Logistics Building

07/15/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 15, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (July 15, 2021) INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ('INDUS' or the 'Company'), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it recently entered into an agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') to acquire, for a purchase price of $17.8 million, a fully-leased, approximately 139,500 square foot industrial/logistics building in Lakeland, Florida (the 'Lakeland Acquisition'), located along the I-4 corridor connecting the cities of Tampa and Orlando. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the Lakeland Acquisition during the 2021 third quarter.

Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS, commented, 'We are very excited to expand our presence in Central Florida, a market that continues to benefit from strong population and economic growth. This acquisition has excellent access to I-4 and can service local distribution to both Orlando and Tampa, as well as regional distribution throughout the state of Florida.'

Closing on the purchase of the Lakeland Acquisition is subject to a number of contingencies including the satisfactory completion of due diligence by INDUS. There can be no guarantee that the Lakeland Acquisition will be completed under its current terms, anticipated timeline, or at all.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 buildings totaling approximately 5.1 million square feet (including 32 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.7 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS's beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing date of the Lakeland Acquisition and continued population and economic growth in Florida. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the 'Business,' 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward-Looking Statements' sections in INDUS's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

Contact:
Anthony Galici
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286‐1307

Ashley Pizzo
Director of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914

Disclaimer

Indus Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:51pINDUS REALTY TRUST  : July 15, 2021 - INDUS Announces Agreement to Acquire an In..
PU
05:07pINDUS REALTY TRUST  : ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AN TRIAL/LOGISTICS BUILDING..
PU
05:05pINDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04:59pINDUS Announces Agreement to Acquire an Industrial/Logistics Building
GL
04:33pINDUS REALTY TRUST  : July 15, 2021 - INDUS Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter..
PU
03:28pINDUS REALTY TRUST  : Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call
AQ
06:02aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/08INDUS REALTY TRUST  : July 8, 2021 - INDUS Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter ..
PU
07/08INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
07/08INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Agrees to Proposed Terms and Received Initial Commit..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,0 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 515 M 515 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 66,70 $
Average target price 71,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Galici Chief Financial Officer
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.5.97%514
PROLOGIS, INC.26.66%90 252
GOODMAN GROUP15.39%29 679
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION25.32%18 037
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST4.88%9 874
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.10.09%8 193