  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:31:35 2023-04-13 pm EDT
67.00 USD   +0.99%
05:03pINDUS Recognized With Green Lease Leader Gold and Great Employers in Connecticut Awards
BU
03/31INDUS Files Preliminary Proxy Statement
BU
03/16Indus Realty Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUS Recognized With Green Lease Leader Gold and Great Employers in Connecticut Awards

04/13/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that the Company achieved Gold recognition as a 2023 Green Lease Leader and received the “Great Employers in Connecticut” award from the Best Companies Group.

On April 12, 2023, the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced INDUS as a 2023 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality improvement, and sustainability in buildings. INDUS received Green Lease Leader Gold recognition for its innovation in environmental stewardship, including collaborative tenant sustainability engagement efforts.

Additionally, in early 2023 the Best Companies Group, a research firm focused on workplace excellence, recognized INDUS as one of the winners of the “Great Employers in Connecticut” award. This award recognizes companies that have created outstanding workplace environments, based on employee feedback, company policies, and overall satisfaction.

Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS, commented, “We are proud to receive Green Lease Leader Gold recognition and the Great Employers in Connecticut award for 2023. These are meaningful accomplishments that represent our efforts to engage with tenants to enhance sustainability within our portfolio and our people-first culture that emphasizes the importance of our employees’ experiences and well-being. We are committed to continuously enhance our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts which remain an important part of our mission and corporate strategy.”

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 59,8 M - -
Net income 2023 6,33 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 676 M 676 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 66,34 $
Average target price 68,67 $
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Gamzon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon W. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon F. DuGan Non-Executive Chairman
Albert H. Small Independent Director
Jonathan P. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.4.49%676
PROLOGIS, INC.8.94%113 409
GOODMAN GROUP10.60%24 311
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.5.25%11 118
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-0.07%7 641
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.9.80%7 065
