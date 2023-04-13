INDUS Recognized With Green Lease Leader Gold and Great Employers in Connecticut Awards

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that the Company achieved Gold recognition as a 2023 Green Lease Leader and received the “Great Employers in Connecticut” award from the Best Companies Group.

On April 12, 2023, the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced INDUS as a 2023 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality improvement, and sustainability in buildings. INDUS received Green Lease Leader Gold recognition for its innovation in environmental stewardship, including collaborative tenant sustainability engagement efforts.

Additionally, in early 2023 the Best Companies Group, a research firm focused on workplace excellence, recognized INDUS as one of the winners of the “Great Employers in Connecticut” award. This award recognizes companies that have created outstanding workplace environments, based on employee feedback, company policies, and overall satisfaction.

Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS, commented, “We are proud to receive Green Lease Leader Gold recognition and the Great Employers in Connecticut award for 2023. These are meaningful accomplishments that represent our efforts to engage with tenants to enhance sustainability within our portfolio and our people-first culture that emphasizes the importance of our employees’ experiences and well-being. We are committed to continuously enhance our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts which remain an important part of our mission and corporate strategy.”

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005617/en/