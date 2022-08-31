Log in
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
08/31/2022
61.42 USD   +0.13%
08/09INDUS Realty Trust Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/09TRANSCRIPT : INDUS Realty Trust, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
INDUS to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that members of the Company’s senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference taking place on September 13-14, 2022 at the Conrad New York Downtown Hotel in New York, NY.

INDUS will host individual meetings with investors during the conference. The Company’s presentation materials will be posted on the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.indusrt.com and will be available by the start of the conference.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 39 industrial/logistics buildings totaling approximately 5.7 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS’ beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s participation in upcoming investor conferences. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the “Business,” “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections in INDUS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, as updated by other filings with the SEC. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
