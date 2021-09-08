Log in
    INDT   US45580R1032

INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(INDT)
INDUS to Participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference

09/08/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference to be held virtually on September 14, 2021. In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, September 13, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,9 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 68,00 $
Average target price 72,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
