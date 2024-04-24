BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy UK-based Vodafone Group's 21.05% stake in Indus Towers, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Indus Towers Limited
Equities
INDUSTOWER
INE121J01017
Integrated Telecommunications Services
