Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) specializes in the operation of wireless telecommunications towers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - rental of offices on telecommunication towers (62.8%): owning, at the end of March 2020, 95,372 wireless communication towers; - energy services (37.2%): development and sales of green technologies and energy efficiency solutions for telecommunication infrastructure.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services