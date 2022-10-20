Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Indus Towers Limited
  News
  Summary
    INDUSTOWER   INE121J01017

INDUS TOWERS LIMITED

(INDUSTOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-20 am EDT
193.85 INR   +1.44%
01:20pIndus Towers : Debentures
PU
10/10Indus Towers : Appointment
PU
10/09Indus Towers Limited Appoints Pankaj Tewari as Non-Executive Non-Independent Additional Director
CI
Indus Towers : Debentures

10/20/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
October 20, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Ref: Indus Towers Limited (534816/ INDUSTOWER)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our intimation dated October 16, 2022, and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, inter alia, will consider the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)

SAMRIDHI RODHE

2022.10.20 20:43:25 +05'30'

Samridhi Rodhe

Company Secretary

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

Disclaimer

Indus Towers Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
