Indus Towers : Debentures

Ref: Indus Towers Limited (534816/ INDUSTOWER)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our intimation dated October 16, 2022, and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, inter alia, will consider the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

SAMRIDHI RODHE

2022.10.20 20:43:25 +05'30'

Samridhi Rodhe

Company Secretary

