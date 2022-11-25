Indus Towers : Debentures

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors for Fund raising
Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund raising in its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved the offering of Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCD's) of total up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Base issue size of Rs. 1,000 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to an additional Rs. 500 Crore) in three series, on private placement basis.
The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.
The Meeting commenced at 6.15 p.m. and concluded at 8:05 p.m.
For Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)
Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)
Annexure A
Details under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with clause 2 of Annexure I of SEBI Circular
dated September 9, 2015
S. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Type of securities proposed to be issued
Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non‐
Convertible Debentures of face value of
Rs. 10,00,000/‐ each
2.
Type of issuance (further public offering,
Private Placement
rights
issue,
depository
receipts
(ADR/GDR),
qualified
institutions
placement, preferential allotment, etc.)
3.
Total number of securities proposed to be
Total up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Base issue size of
issued or the total amount for which the
Rs. 1,000 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to
securities will be issued (approximately)/
an additional Rs. 500 Crore) in three series as
Size of the issue
per Placement Memorandum
Series I Debentures:
Total up to Rs. 750 Crore (Base issue size of
Rs. 500 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to
an additional Rs. 250 Crore)
Series II Debentures:
Total up to Rs. 375 Crore (Base issue size of
Rs. 250 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to
an additional Rs. 125 Crore)
Series III Debentures:
Total up to Rs. 375 Crore (Base issue size of
Rs. 250 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to
an additional Rs. 125 Crore)
4.
Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name
Yes, Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) of
of the stock exchange(s)
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)
5.
Credit Rating
[ICRA] AA+ by ICRA Limited
AA+/Stable by Credit Rating Information
Services of India Limited
6.
Tenure of the instrument ‐ date of allotment
Series I
Series II
Series III
and date of maturity
24
months
30
months
36
months
from
the
from
the
from
the
Deemed Date
Deemed Date
Deemed Date
of Allotment
of
Allotment
of Allotment
as
per
as
per
as
per
Placement
Placement
Placement
Memorandum
Memorandum
Memorandum
7.
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of
Fixed Coupon as per Placement Memorandum
payment of coupon/interest and principal
8.
Charge/security, if any, created over the
None. The NCDs are unsecured.
assets
9.
Special right / interest / privileges attached
Nil
to the instrument and changes thereof
10.
Delay in payment of interest / principal
N.A.
amount for a period of more than three
months from the due date or default in
payment of interest / principal
11.
Details of any letter or comments regarding
N.A.
payment/non‐payment of interest, principal
on due dates, or any other matter
concerning the security and/or the assets
along with its comments thereon, if any
12.
Details of redemption of debentures
To be redeemed at par on maturity Date
Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)
