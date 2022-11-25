Indus Towers : Debentures

November 25, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Ref: Indus Towers Limited (534816/ INDUSTOWER)

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors for Fund raising

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund raising in its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved the offering of Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCD's) of total up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Base issue size of Rs. 1,000 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to an additional Rs. 500 Crore) in three series, on private placement basis.

The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.

The Meeting commenced at 6.15 p.m. and concluded at 8:05 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)