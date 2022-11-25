Advanced search
    INDUSTOWER   INE121J01017

INDUS TOWERS LIMITED

(INDUSTOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
203.10 INR   +0.79%
10:57aIndus Towers : Debentures
PU
11/16Indus Towers Redeems Commercial Papert at Maturity
MT
10/31Jefferies Adjusts Indus Towers' Price Target to 225 Indian Rupees From 255 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Indus Towers : Debentures

11/25/2022 | 10:57am EST
November 25, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Ref: Indus Towers Limited (534816/ INDUSTOWER)

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors for Fund raising

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund raising in its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved the offering of Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCD's) of total up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Base issue size of Rs. 1,000 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to an additional Rs. 500 Crore) in three series, on private placement basis.

The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.

The Meeting commenced at 6.15 p.m. and concluded at 8:05 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)

SAMRIDHI RODHE

Digitally signed by SAMRIDHI RODHE DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=854447ee41a52905a238fdb1a79b7681cd8501 1663c8c0754e29aaeea767f35e, postalCode=110015, st=DELHI, serialNumber=6731e060e0bc5e3f830e585ae35e03ad27357 1a3d2d3b18fae6befc393248689, cn=SAMRIDHI RODHE Date: 2022.11.25 20:09:12 +05'30'

Samridhi Rodhe

Company Secretary

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

Annexure A

Details under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with clause 2 of Annexure I of SEBI Circular

dated September 9, 2015

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Type of securities proposed to be issued

Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non‐

Convertible Debentures of face value of

Rs. 10,00,000/‐ each

2.

Type of issuance (further public offering,

Private Placement

rights

issue,

depository

receipts

(ADR/GDR),

qualified

institutions

placement, preferential allotment, etc.)

3.

Total number of securities proposed to be

Total up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Base issue size of

issued or the total amount for which the

Rs. 1,000 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to

securities will be issued (approximately)/

an additional Rs. 500 Crore) in three series as

Size of the issue

per Placement Memorandum

Series I Debentures:

Total up to Rs. 750 Crore (Base issue size of

Rs. 500 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to

an additional Rs. 250 Crore)

Series II Debentures:

Total up to Rs. 375 Crore (Base issue size of

Rs. 250 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to

an additional Rs. 125 Crore)

Series III Debentures:

Total up to Rs. 375 Crore (Base issue size of

Rs. 250 Crore and Green Shoe option of up to

an additional Rs. 125 Crore)

4.

Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name

Yes, Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) of

of the stock exchange(s)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

5.

Credit Rating

[ICRA] AA+ by ICRA Limited

AA+/Stable by Credit Rating Information

Services of India Limited

6.

Tenure of the instrument ‐ date of allotment

Series I

Series II

Series III

and date of maturity

24

months

30

months

36

months

from

the

from

the

from

the

Deemed Date

Deemed Date

Deemed Date

of Allotment

of

Allotment

of Allotment

as

per

as

per

as

per

Placement

Placement

Placement

Memorandum

Memorandum

Memorandum

7.

Coupon/interest offered, schedule of

Fixed Coupon as per Placement Memorandum

payment of coupon/interest and principal

8.

Charge/security, if any, created over the

None. The NCDs are unsecured.

assets

9.

Special right / interest / privileges attached

Nil

to the instrument and changes thereof

10.

Delay in payment of interest / principal

N.A.

amount for a period of more than three

months from the due date or default in

payment of interest / principal

11.

Details of any letter or comments regarding

N.A.

payment/non‐payment of interest, principal

on due dates, or any other matter

concerning the security and/or the assets

along with its comments thereon, if any

12.

Details of redemption of debentures

To be redeemed at par on maturity Date

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

Disclaimer

Indus Towers Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 15:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
