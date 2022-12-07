Indus Towers : Outcome of committee meeting

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors for Fund raising
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, November 25, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund Raising at their meeting held today i.e. December 7, 2022, has inter-alia, approved the allotment of 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand) rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each ('NCDs') in three series aggregating up to INR 1500,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) on private placement basis.
The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.
The Meeting commenced at 11.20 a.m. and concluded at 1:05 p.m.
Kindly take the same on record.
For Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)
Samridhi Rodhe
Company Secretary
Indus Towers Limited
(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)
Annexure A
Details under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with clause 2 of Annexure I of SEBI Circular
