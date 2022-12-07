Advanced search
    INDUSTOWER   INE121J01017

INDUS TOWERS LIMITED

(INDUSTOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:23 2022-12-07 am EST
196.55 INR   -0.98%
03:02aIndus Towers : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
11/27Indus Towers Gets Board Nod to Raise $183 Million Via Private Placement of Debentures
MT
11/25Indus Towers : Debentures
PU
Indus Towers : Outcome of committee meeting

12/07/2022 | 03:02am EST
December 7, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Ref: Indus Towers Limited (534816/ INDUSTOWER)

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board constituted Committee of Directors for Fund raising

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, November 25, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund Raising at their meeting held today i.e. December 7, 2022, has inter-alia, approved the allotment of 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand) rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each ('NCDs') in three series aggregating up to INR 1500,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) on private placement basis.

The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.

The Meeting commenced at 11.20 a.m. and concluded at 1:05 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti Infratel Limited)

SAMRIDHI RODHE

Digitally signed by SAMRIDHI RODHE DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=854447ee41a52905a238fdb1a79b7681cd85011 663c8c0754e29aaeea767f35e, postalCode=110015, st=DELHI, serialNumber=6731e060e0bc5e3f830e585ae35e03ad273571 a3d2d3b18fae6befc393248689, cn=SAMRIDHI RODHE Date: 2022.12.07 13:15:36 +05'30'

Samridhi Rodhe

Company Secretary

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

Annexure A

Details under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with clause 2 of Annexure I of SEBI Circular

dated September 9, 2015

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Type of securities proposed to be issued

Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non‐Convertible Debentures

of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/‐ each

2.

Type of issuance (further public

Private Placement

offering,

rights

issue,

depository

receipts

(ADR/GDR),

qualified

institutions

placement,

preferential

allotment, etc.)

3.

Total number of securities proposed to

Total 15,000 NCDs amounting to Rs. 1,500 Crore in three series as

be issued or the total amount for which

below

the

securities

will

be

issued

Series I Debentures:7,500 NCDs amounting to Rs. 750 Crore

(approximately)/ Size of the issue

Series II Debentures:3,750 NCDs amounting to Rs. 375 Crore

Series III Debentures:3,750 NCDs amounting to Rs. 375 Crore

4.

Whether proposed to be listed? If yes,

Yes, Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) of National Stock Exchange of

name of the stock exchange(s)

India Limited

5.

Credit Rating

[ICRA] AA+ by ICRA Limited

AA+/Stable by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited

6.

Tenure of the instrument ‐ date of

Series I

Series II

Series III

allotment and date of maturity

Tenure: 24 months

Tenure: 30 months

Tenure: 36 months

Date

of

allotment:

Date of allotment:

Date of allotment:

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

Date

of

maturity:

Date of maturity:

Date of maturity:

December 7, 2024

June 7, 2025

December 7, 2025

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

7.

Coupon/interest

offered, schedule

of

Fixed Coupon rate of 8.20% per annum payable annually and

payment

of

coupon/interest

and

payable on the maturity along with principal

principal

8.

Charge/security, if any, created over the

None. The NCDs are unsecured.

assets

9.

Special right / interest / privileges

Nil

attached to the instrument and changes

thereof

10.

Delay in payment of interest / principal

N.A.

amount for a period of more than three

months from the due date or default in

payment of interest / principal

11.

Details of any letter or comments

N.A.

regarding

payment/non‐payment

of

interest, principal on due dates, or any

other matter concerning the security

and/or the assets along with its

comments thereon, if any

12.

Details of redemption of debentures

To be redeemed at par on maturity Date

Indus Towers Limited

(formerly Bharti lnfratel Limited)

Registered & Corporate Office: Building No. 10, Tower A, 4th Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram-122002, Haryana I Tel: +91 -124-4296766 Fax: +91124 4289333 CIN: L64201HR2006PLC073821 I Email: compliance.officer@industowers.com I www.industowers.com

Disclaimer

Indus Towers Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
