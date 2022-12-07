Indus Towers : Outcome of committee meeting

December 7, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Further to our intimation dated October 27, 2022, November 25, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Committee of Directors for Fund Raising at their meeting held today i.e. December 7, 2022, has inter-alia, approved the allotment of 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand) rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each ('NCDs') in three series aggregating up to INR 1500,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) on private placement basis.

The details, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are also enclosed as Annexure A.

The Meeting commenced at 11.20 a.m. and concluded at 1:05 p.m.

