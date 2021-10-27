General Announcement::Investor Presentation - Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2021
Investor Presentation
Q2-FY22 | OCTOBER 2021
IndusInd Bank
at a Glance
5
th Largest Private Bank
with Disproportionately Large Distribution Network
Universal Banking Approach
with Diversified Loan & Deposit Mix
Strong Domain Expertise
Long Vintage across Cycles
Robust Balance Sheet
with Strong Capital Adequacy & Contingency Buffers
Strong Profitability amongst highest in the Industry
₹220,808 cr
₹ 275,288 cr
30 mn
5,507
Loans
Deposits
Customers
Branches/Outlets
Diversified Across Products and Geographies
Across Segments
PAN India Network
55:45 Loan Mix
42% CASA
Innovative Digital Approach
Retail VS Wholesale
Stable Low-cost Deposits
Overall Digital Transaction Mix at 91%
Vehicle Finance
Micro Finance
Gems & Jewellery
27% of the Loan Book
13% of the Loan Book
4% of the Loan Book
17.37% CRAR
148% Average LCR
72% PCR
Tier 1: 16.68% | Tier 2: 0.69%
Well above regulatory requirement
GNPA 2.77% | NNPA 0.80%
(excluding H1
FY 22 PAT)
4.07% Net Interest Margin
41.44% Cost to
5.97% Operating Profit
Income
Margin to Loans
2
Key Financial Highlights
for Q2 FY22
Balance
Sheet
Profit &
Loss
Key
Ratios
Loans
Deposits CASA Term Deposits Total Assets
₹220,808 crores
₹275,288 crores
₹115,863 crores
₹159,425 crores
₹3,80,495 crores
10% YoY
5% QoQ
21% YoY
3% QoQ
26% YoY
3% QoQ
17% YoY
3% QoQ
15% YoY
2% QoQ
Net Interest Income
Total Fee Income
Revenue
Operating Profit
Net Profit
₹3,658 crores
₹1,838 crores
₹5,496 crores
₹3,219 crores
₹1,147 crores
12% YoY
3% QoQ
18% YoY
3% YoY
14% YoY
3% QoQ
13% YoY
1% QoQ
73% YoY
13% QoQ
Net Interest Margin
Return on Assets
Return on Equity
Cost to Income
Net NPA
4.07%
1.29%
10.28%
41.44%
0.80%
9bps YoY
1bps QoQ
44bps YoY
12bps QoQ
316 bps
YoY
98bps
QoQ
46bps YoY
96bps QoQ
28bps YoY
4bps QoQ
Balance Sheet
₹In Crore
Q2FY22
Capital & Liabilities
Capital
774
Reserves and Surplus
44,552
Share Warrant Subscription money
-
Deposits
275,288
Borrowings
46,295
Other Liabilities and Provisions
13,585
Total
3,80,495
Assets
Cash and Balances with RBI
13,239
Balances with Banks
53,891
Investments
69,245
Advances
220,808
Fixed Assets
1,903
Other Assets
21,410
Total
380,495
Q2FY21
Y-o-Y (%)
Q1FY22
Q-o-Q (%)
756
2%
774
-
38,244
16%
43,774
2%
674
(100%)
-
-
2,27,884
21%
267,233
3%
52,385
(12%)
49,294
(6%)
12,053
13%
11,921
14%
3,31,996
15%
372,996
2%
8,279
60%
11,876
11%
37,566
43%
58,884
(8)%
62,953
10%
68,699
1%
2,01,247
10%
210,727
5%
1,890
1%
1,876
1%
20,063
7%
20,932
2%
3,31,996
15%
372,996
2%
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
IndusInd Bank Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Sales 2022
222 B
2 951 M
2 951 M
Net income 2022
53 137 M
708 M
708 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,6x
Yield 2022
0,88%
Capitalization
884 B
11 792 M
11 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,51x
Nbr of Employees
29 661
Free-Float
69,2%
Chart INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 154,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.