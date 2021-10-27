Log in
General Announcement::Investor Presentation - Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2021

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Investor Presentation

Q2-FY22 | OCTOBER 2021

IndusInd Bank at a Glance

5th Largest Private Bank

with Disproportionately Large Distribution Network

Universal Banking Approach

with Diversified Loan & Deposit Mix

Strong Domain Expertise

Long Vintage across Cycles

Robust Balance Sheet

with Strong Capital Adequacy & Contingency Buffers

Strong Profitability amongst highest in the Industry

₹220,808 cr

275,288 cr

30 mn

5,507

Loans

Deposits

Customers

Branches/Outlets

Diversified Across Products and Geographies

Across Segments

PAN India Network

55:45 Loan Mix

42% CASA

Innovative Digital Approach

Retail VS Wholesale

Stable Low-cost Deposits

Overall Digital Transaction Mix at 91%

Vehicle Finance

Micro Finance

Gems & Jewellery

27% of the Loan Book

13% of the Loan Book

4% of the Loan Book

17.37% CRAR

148% Average LCR

72% PCR

Tier 1: 16.68% | Tier 2: 0.69%

Well above regulatory requirement

GNPA 2.77% | NNPA 0.80%

(excluding H1 FY 22 PAT)

4.07% Net Interest Margin

41.44% Cost to

5.97% Operating Profit

Income

Margin to Loans

2

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY22

Balance

Sheet

Profit &

Loss

Key

Ratios

LoansDepositsCASATerm DepositsTotal Assets

₹220,808 crores

275,288 crores

115,863 crores

159,425 crores

₹3,80,495 crores

10% YoY

5% QoQ

21% YoY

3% QoQ

26% YoY

3% QoQ

17% YoY

3% QoQ

15% YoY

2% QoQ

Net Interest Income

Total Fee Income

Revenue

Operating Profit

Net Profit

3,658 crores

1,838 crores

5,496 crores

3,219 crores

1,147 crores

12% YoY

3% QoQ

18% YoY

3% YoY

14% YoY

3% QoQ

13% YoY

1% QoQ

73% YoY

13% QoQ

Net Interest Margin

Return on Assets

Return on Equity

Cost to Income

Net NPA

4.07%

1.29%

10.28%

41.44%

0.80%

9bps YoY

1bps QoQ

44bps YoY

12bps QoQ

316 bps YoY

98bps QoQ

46bps YoY

96bps QoQ

28bps YoY

4bps QoQ

3

Balance Sheet

In Crore

Q2FY22

Capital & Liabilities

Capital

774

Reserves and Surplus

44,552

Share Warrant Subscription money

-

Deposits

275,288

Borrowings

46,295

Other Liabilities and Provisions

13,585

Total

3,80,495

Assets

Cash and Balances with RBI

13,239

Balances with Banks

53,891

Investments

69,245

Advances

220,808

Fixed Assets

1,903

Other Assets

21,410

Total

380,495

Q2FY21

Y-o-Y (%)

Q1FY22

Q-o-Q (%)

756

2%

774

-

38,244

16%

43,774

2%

674

(100%)

-

-

2,27,884

21%

267,233

3%

52,385

(12%)

49,294

(6%)

12,053

13%

11,921

14%

3,31,996

15%

372,996

2%

8,279

60%

11,876

11%

37,566

43%

58,884

(8)%

62,953

10%

68,699

1%

2,01,247

10%

210,727

5%

1,890

1%

1,876

1%

20,063

7%

20,932

2%

3,31,996

15%

372,996

2%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IndusInd Bank Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 2 951 M 2 951 M
Net income 2022 53 137 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 884 B 11 792 M 11 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 29 661
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Sumant Kathpalia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gobind Jain Chief Financial Officer
Akila Krishnakumar Chairman
Ramesh Ganesan Head-Technology & Corporate
Bhavesh Lakhani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED29.02%11 925
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.52%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION58.23%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.76%202 364