India shares surge as budget focuses on growth; bond yields rise

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50
index on Monday recorded its best performance on a federal
budget day in over two decades after the finance minister
announced a slew of measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy,
while bond yields jumped sharply on the government's plans to
raise more funds from the market.
The NSE Nifty 50 surged 4.7% to 14,281.2, while the
S&P BSE Sensex jumped 5% to 48,600.61 after six
sessions of losses in the run-up to the budget.
This marked the Nifty's best daily performance on a federal
budget day since at least 1996, according to Refinitiv data.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed doubling
healthcare spending, a vehicle scrappage policy,
recapitalisation of public-sector banks and divestment of some
state-owned lenders, aiming to bolster an economy that plunged
into its deepest recorded slump amid the virus outbreak.
"The budget has ticked the boxes on the growth side, with
infra capex increase of around 34% on a year-on-year basis,
which is a very healthy sign, a good roadmap on divestment and
monetisation of assets of state owned enterprises," said Rupen
Rajguru, head of equity investment and strategy, Julius Baer
India.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 13
basis points at 6.08%, while the rupee weakened to
73.02 per dollar versus its previous close of 72.95, after
Sitharaman said the government's fiscal deficit for the current
fiscal year to March was likely to reach 9.5%, compared with the
budget estimate of 3.5%, and that the government will borrow an
additional 800 billion rupees from the market by end-March.
A "substantially higher-than-expected" expenditure pushed
fiscal deficit for fiscal 2021 and 2022 well above projections,
said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at rating agency ICRA,
adding that yields were expected to sustain a hardening bias, in
the absence of frequent open market operations.
Among stock sub-indexes, the Nifty Auto index
climbed 4.2%, while the Nifty PSU Bank index, which
tracks state-run lenders, jumped 7.8% after Sitharaman said
India would set up an asset reconstruction company to take over
toxic assets.
Gains in ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank
after quarterly earnings lifted the Nifty Bank index
8.3% to an all-time closing high.
India's economy is seen clocking robust growth of 11% for
the coming fiscal year after likely contracting 7.7% in the
current fiscal year to March 31, an annual economic survey
showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Swati Bhat in
Mumbai; additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Nallur
Sethuraman; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)