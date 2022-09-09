Indian shares at 3-week high on gains in banks, metals

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a three-week
high on Friday, lifted by financial and metal companies, with a
slump in oil prices and better prospects of economic growth
buoying investor sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 17,893.6, as
of 0446 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to
59,963.99. Both indexes are on track for gains of around 2% for
the week.
"I think expectations of growth for the Indian economy are
better compared to global peers, and that is visible in foreign
investors returning to the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant
vice president research at SMC Global Securities.
Foreign investors bought $99 million worth of shares this
week as of Thursday, Refintiv data showed.
"Oil prices cooling sharply is a major positive for the
Indian economy. Profitability at banks is also poised to improve
dramatically, with credit growth picking up," Jain added.
Worries of central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's
COVID-19 curbs have hit oil prices hard. India, the world's
third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as
it brings down imported inflation.
The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Metal index
rose 1% and 1.5%, respectively.
IndusInd Bank and Shree Cement were the
top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 3.7% and 4.5%.
Rice producers, however, slid after India banned exports of
broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on overseas sale of various
grades, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain sought to
augment supplies and calm local prices.
Rain Industries fell 5.5% in its sharpest intraday
drop since June 20, after the carbon and advanced materials
maker said a European unit would temporarily shut in
anticipation of potential natural gas shortages and price
spikes.
Meanwhile, data expected on Monday is likely to show retail
inflation snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food
prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists found.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)