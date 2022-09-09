Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IndusInd Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532187   INE095A01012

INDUSIND BANK LIMITED

(532187)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
1108.10 INR   +1.67%
09/07Indian Indices Extend Loss as Session Ends; Shree Cement Soars 7%
MT
09/02Indian Indices End on Mixed Note on Friday; Bharat Petroleum Slides 3%
MT
09/02IndusInd Bank Partners Asian Development Bank to Support Supply Chain Finance Solutions in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares at 3-week high on gains in banks, metals

09/09/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a three-week high on Friday, lifted by financial and metal companies, with a slump in oil prices and better prospects of economic growth buoying investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 17,893.6, as of 0446 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to 59,963.99. Both indexes are on track for gains of around 2% for the week.

"I think expectations of growth for the Indian economy are better compared to global peers, and that is visible in foreign investors returning to the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president research at SMC Global Securities.

Foreign investors bought $99 million worth of shares this week as of Thursday, Refintiv data showed.

"Oil prices cooling sharply is a major positive for the Indian economy. Profitability at banks is also poised to improve dramatically, with credit growth picking up," Jain added.

Worries of central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs have hit oil prices hard. India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Metal index rose 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank and Shree Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 3.7% and 4.5%.

Rice producers, however, slid after India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on overseas sale of various grades, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain sought to augment supplies and calm local prices.

Rain Industries fell 5.5% in its sharpest intraday drop since June 20, after the carbon and advanced materials maker said a European unit would temporarily shut in anticipation of potential natural gas shortages and price spikes.

Meanwhile, data expected on Monday is likely to show retail inflation snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists found. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 1.67% 1108.1 End-of-day quote.24.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.18% 89.75 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NIFTY 50 0.49% 17887.8 Delayed Quote.1.56%
NIFTY BANK -0.53% 40589.45 Delayed Quote.11.20%
RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.11% 201.35 End-of-day quote.-16.05%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.31% 379.8671 Real-time Quote.111.16%
SENSEX BSE30 1.12% 59688.22 Real-time Quote.2.46%
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED 3.69% 25321.9 Delayed Quote.-14.10%
WTI 1.12% 83.96 Delayed Quote.8.87%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.13% 16.97 End-of-day quote.14.70%
All news about INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
09/07Indian Indices Extend Loss as Session Ends; Shree Cement Soars 7%
MT
09/02Indian Indices End on Mixed Note on Friday; Bharat Petroleum Slides 3%
MT
09/02IndusInd Bank Partners Asian Development Bank to Support Supply Chain Finance Solutions..
MT
08/30Indian Indices Surge on Tuesday; Bajaj Finserv Jumps 5%
MT
08/28Piramal, Oaktree, IndusInd, Cosmea Financials, Yes Bank May Bid for RCap
CI
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Grasim Industries Climbs 3%
MT
08/24Indian Indices End Flat on Wednesday; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Top Gainers
MT
08/24Indian shares end marginally up after choppy session as banks gain
RE
08/24Indian shares flat in volatile trade, IT weakens
RE
08/23IndusInd Bank Opens Two New Digital Banking Units in India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 253 B 3 179 M 3 179 M
Net income 2023 70 439 M 884 M 884 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 859 B 10 775 M 10 775 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 33 582
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IndusInd Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 108,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumant Kathpalia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gobind Jain Chief Financial Officer
Arun Tiwari Chairman
Ramesh Ganesan Head-Technology & Global Market Operations
Bhavesh Lakhani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED24.84%10 775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.10%339 885
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.12%269 743
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.73%166 287
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%152 427