Indian shares edge lower as metals drag; Indusind Bank surges 6%

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by metals stocks on the back of sharp declines in global prices, while private lender IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 6% on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% each to 18,147 and 60,955.71, respectively, by 0356 GMT.

Copper and aluminium prices hit multi-month lows on easing supply concerns, pulling down the Nifty metals index 1.9%.

Shares of Indusind Bank rose as much as 6% on strong September quarter profit and improving growth prospects.

India's Adani Ports fell as much as 3.7% after it abandoned its plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar, weeks after applying for a U.S. licence for the project, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)