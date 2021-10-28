Log in
Indian shares edge lower as metals drag; Indusind Bank surges 6%

10/28/2021 | 12:07am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by metals stocks on the back of sharp declines in global prices, while private lender IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 6% on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% each to 18,147 and 60,955.71, respectively, by 0356 GMT.

Copper and aluminium prices hit multi-month lows on easing supply concerns, pulling down the Nifty metals index 1.9%.

Shares of Indusind Bank rose as much as 6% on strong September quarter profit and improving growth prospects.

India's Adani Ports fell as much as 3.7% after it abandoned its plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar, weeks after applying for a U.S. licence for the project, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net income 2022 53 110 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 884 B 11 785 M 11 779 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 29 661
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Sumant Kathpalia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gobind Jain Chief Financial Officer
Akila Krishnakumar Chairman
Ramesh Ganesan Head-Technology & Corporate
Bhavesh Lakhani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED27.59%11 925
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.89%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.20%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.05%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.84%202 364