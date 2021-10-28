Indian shares edge lower as metals drag; Indusind Bank surges 6%

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on
Thursday, dragged down by metals stocks on the back of sharp
declines in global prices, while private lender IndusInd Bank
jumped nearly 6% on strong quarterly results.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark
S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% each to 18,147 and 60,955.71,
respectively, by 0356 GMT.
Copper and aluminium prices hit multi-month lows on easing
supply concerns, pulling down the Nifty metals index
1.9%.
Shares of Indusind Bank rose as much as 6% on
strong September quarter profit and improving growth prospects.
India's Adani Ports fell as much as 3.7% after it
abandoned its plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar,
weeks after applying for a U.S. licence for the project, saying
it believed it did not violate sanctions.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)