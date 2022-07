The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 16,530, as of 0403 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.08% at 55,441.51. Both the indexes closed at a more than six-week high on Wednesday

Shares of IndusInd Bank added 4.8% after reporting a strong quarterly profit.

Wipro fell as much as 2% after its June-quarter profit declined about 21%.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag, falling 0.7%.

