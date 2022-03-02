IndusInd Bank : News Verification

Sub: Clarification on news item appearing in "Media/ Publication".
Ref: Letter received from NSE with reference no. Ref. No.: NSE/CM/Surveillance/11640 dated February 25, 2022.
This is in response to the referred letter received from NSE in relation to the news report captioned "Hinduja family-led IndusInd Bank Ltd has emerged as one of the top contenders to buy out IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd" which appeared in the "livemint.com" dated February 25, 2022.
In response to the queries mentioned in the letter, we request you to note the following:
The management of IndusInd Bank Limited (the"Bank") has been authorised to evaluate strategic opportunities for expansion of the business of the Bank and enhance Shareholder value. Pursuant to this authorization, the management of the Bank has been exploring strategic alternatives, and engaging in discussions from time to time with various parties and regulators as and when required.
No decision has been made by the Bank's Board or any Committee thereof and nor has any agreement been entered into in relation to any buy-out transaction, which qualifies as a disclosable event in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing and
Disclosure Regulations").
The news report cited in your letter, does not relate to any specific action or decision taken by our Bank, and as such, is speculative in nature. We are unaware of its source and unable to comment on such speculative news reports. The Bank is also not aware of the reason for movement in trading, as mentioned in the captioned letter.
At this point in time, there is no further event/information that requires disclosure. However, the Bank is cognizant of its legal obligations and consequently, we assure you that we shall make appropriate public disclosures in accordance with the SEBI Listing and Disclosure Regulations and other prevalent applicable laws, as and when there is a disclosable event and if a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Bank is held or other corporate action is taken inrelation to any disclosable event.
The Bank's promoter entities are IndusInd International Holding Limited and its
100% subsidiary IndusInd Limited.
