  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IndusInd Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532187   INE095A01012

INDUSIND BANK LIMITED

(532187)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -  03-01
905.35 INR   -1.70%
11:58aINDUSIND BANK : News Verification
PU
02/24Indian Indices Extend Losing Streak on Thursday; Tata Motors Plummets 10%
MT
02/23Indian Indices Close in Red Midweek; Oil & Natural Gas Drops 3%
MT
IndusInd Bank : News Verification

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
lnduslnd Bank

February 26, 2022

The Asst. Vice President

The Deputy General Manager

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Dept.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: INDUSINDBK

BSE Scrip Code: 532187

Chief Regulatory Officer

India International Exchange

GIFT City Gandhinagar - GJ 382355

Scrip Code: 1100027

Madam / Dear Sir,

Sub: Clarification on news item appearing in "Media/ Publication".

Ref: Letter received from NSE with reference no. Ref. No.: NSE/CM/Surveillance/11640 dated February 25, 2022.

This is in response to the referred letter received from NSE in relation to the news report captioned "Hinduja family-led IndusInd Bank Ltd has emerged as one of the top contenders to buy out IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd" which appeared in the "livemint.com" dated February 25, 2022.

In response to the queries mentioned in the letter, we request you to note the following:

  1. The management of IndusInd Bank Limited (the "Bank") has been authorised to evaluate strategic opportunities for expansion of the business of the Bank and enhance Shareholder value. Pursuant to this authorization, the management of the Bank has been exploring strategic alternatives, and engaging in discussions from time to time with various parties and regulators as and when required.
  2. No decision has been made by the Bank's Board or any Committee thereof and nor has any agreement been entered into in relation to any buy-out transaction, which qualifies as a disclosable event in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing and
    Disclosure Regulations").

lnduslnd

Bank

Limited, Building

Sohtalre Corparate Park. Andherl

Gharknr

Chdkola,

No. 7,

400

093, India. Tel: (0022)

AndMn t:, Mumbai -

66412200

Registered Office:

G~11.

2401

Thlmmayya

Tel

(020) 2634

3201

Fax :

Hoad, I-lune 411 001, India

(020) 2634

3241

Visit us at www.ln

(IN: L65

191PN1991rLC076)))

dusind.com

r

Un~.

Ro.:.d,

lnduslnd Bank

    1. The news report cited in your letter, does not relate to any specific action or decision taken by our Bank, and as such, is speculative in nature. We are unaware of its source and unable to comment on such speculative news reports. The Bank is also not aware of the reason for movement in trading, as mentioned in the captioned letter.
  2. At this point in time, there is no further event/information that requires disclosure. However, the Bank is cognizant of its legal obligations and consequently, we assure you that we shall make appropriate public disclosures in accordance with the SEBI Listing and Disclosure Regulations and other prevalent applicable laws, as and when there is a disclosable event and if a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Bank is held or other corporate action is taken inrelation to any disclosable event.
  3. The Bank's promoter entities are IndusInd International Holding Limited and its
    100% subsidiary IndusInd Limited.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IndusInd Bank Limited

GIRISH VASUDEVAN KOLIYOTE

Digitally signed by

GIRISH VASUDEVAN KOLIYOTE

Date: 2022.02.26 10:32:10 +05'30'

Girish Koliyote Company Secretary

lnduslnd Bank

Limited, Building

Gharknr

Chdkola,

No. 7, Sohtalre Corparate Park. Andherl

093, India. Tel: (0022)

AndMn t:, Mumbai - 400

66412200

Registered Office:

2401 G~11.

Thlmmayya

001 , India

Tel (020) 2634

3201

Fax ·(020) 2634

3241

Hoad, I-lune 411

Visit

us at www.

(IN: L65

191PN1991rLC076)))

lndusind.com

r

Lin~.

Ro.:.d,

Disclaimer

IndusInd Bank Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 224 B 2 956 M 2 956 M
Net income 2022 48 562 M 641 M 641 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 701 B 9 256 M 9 256 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 29 661
Free-Float 71,1%
