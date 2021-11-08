Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IndusInd Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532187   INE095A01012

INDUSIND BANK LIMITED

(532187)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IndusInd Bank shares tank after report of loan evergreening allegation at unit

11/08/2021 | 12:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of IndusInd Bank slid as much as 11.45% on Monday after a report said whistleblowers had alleged loan evergreening at the private sector lender's micro finance arm.

On Friday, the Economic Times reported that whistleblowers had alerted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the IndusInd board that Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL) had evergreened some loans - a practice where new loans are given to stressed borrowers to enable them to repay existing loans.

IndusInd denied the allegation in an exchange filing on Nov. 6 and said the report was "grossly inaccurate and baseless".

However, it said nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed in May without customer consent due to a technical glitch and that the issue was rectified expeditiously.

IndusInd did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday, shares of the private sector lender were the top percentage losers on the Nifty private bank index and on track for their worst session since April 2020.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, some loans had to be disbursed via cash at BFIL, and as of September-end, only 26,073 clients out of 84,000 were active with loan outstanding at 340 million rupees ($4.58 million), IndusInd said.

In multiple emails to the RBI and the IndusInd board in October, a whistleblower group that included BFIL officials alleged that the unit had evergreened loans, inflated revenues and under-reported non-performing assets, the report said.

The report also cited two people familiar with the developments saying there was a separate whistleblower complaint from an outsider on Oct. 14 that suggestions to set up risk management and audit committees for BFIL were ignored.

In its exchange filing, IndusInd said an independent review had been initiated by the bank to see if there was any process lapse or accounting failure at BFIL.

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
12:51aIndusInd Bank shares tank after report of loan evergreening allegation at unit
RE
12:34aPrivate banks, pharma weigh on India shares; Pfizer India unit jumps
RE
11/03Indian Indices Remains in Red Midweek; Larsen & Toubro Jumps 4%
MT
11/01Indian Indices Returns to Positive Territory on Monday; IndusInd Bank Soars 8%
MT
10/29Nomura Adjusts Indusind Bank's Price Target to 1,360 Indian Rupees From 1,190 Indian Ru..
MT
10/29IndusInd Bank Limited Approves the Allotment of Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible, Subordi..
CI
10/29Indian shares extend fall as public sector stocks weigh; IRCTC slumps 10%
RE
10/28IndusInd Bank Clocks 73% Jump in Consolidated Net Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/28Indian Benchmarks Extend Loss on Thursday; Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Plunge..
MT
10/28Indian shares fall as metals stocks slump; Adani Ports dives 7%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 224 B 3 022 M 3 022 M
Net income 2022 51 888 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 920 B 12 401 M 12 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 661
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IndusInd Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSIND BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 188,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumant Kathpalia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gobind Jain Chief Financial Officer
Akila Krishnakumar Chairman
Ramesh Ganesan Head-Technology & Corporate
Bhavesh Lakhani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED32.83%12 401
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.44%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116