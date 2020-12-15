Log in
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.

(ITX)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

H&M's fourth quarter sales hit by second coronavirus wave

12/15/2020 | 04:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask leaves the H&M clothing store in Prague

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Tuesday that local-currency sales fell 10% in its fourth quarter, with a pronounced slowdown in the final month as the second wave of coronavirus restrictions curbed spending.

The Swedish rival to Zara owner Inditex said a recovery seen in the previous quarter had continued through much of the fourth quarter but that sales had been hit again from the end of October.

"Between 22 October and 30 November sales decreased by 22 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, as the recovery transitioned into a new slowdown as a result of the pandemic's second wave," H&M said in a statement.

H&M said sales in the quarter fell to 52.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.25 billion) from 61.7 billion a year earlier, although the local-currency drop from the beginning of September to Oct. 21 was only 3% versus a year earlier.

"H&M's sales were showing good resilience prior to the latest wave of lockdowns, however they may now be affected by further restrictions on stores, such as in H&M's largest market Germany," RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note.

Citi analysts said they viewed the overall result as encouraging and reflecting "the path of transition H&M were undertaking pre-COVID".

H&M issues its full fourth quarter report on January 29.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson, Niklas Pollard and Alexander Smith)

By Johannes Hellstrom


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 21 538 M 26 167 M 26 167 M
Net income 2021 1 410 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
Net cash 2021 4 121 M 5 007 M 5 007 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 85 505 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 156 240
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 27,88 €
Last Close Price 27,45 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Crespo González Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Executive Chairman
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-12.72%103 780
KERING SA-3.61%86 841
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.29.69%82 576
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.09%40 216
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.48%35 517
ZALANDO SE87.07%24 170
