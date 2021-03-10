Log in
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.

(ITX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industria de Diseño Textil S A : Inditex 2020 Sales, Profit Fall Amid Store Closures; Sees Continued E-Commerce Growth

03/10/2021 | 02:10am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Industria de Diseno Textil SA said Wednesday that sales and earnings fell in 2020, but that e-commerce grew sharply and it will pay a dividend for the year.

Sales at the Spanish retailer came to 20.40 billion euros ($24.28 billion) in 2020, down 28% from 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were down 40% at EUR4.55 billion, while net income fell 70% to EUR1.11 billion.

The owner of Zara and other fashion brands said performance was affected by pandemic-related store closures, but that e-commerce sales boomed by 77% to reach EUR6.6 billion in the year. Online sales are expected to continue to grow strongly in 2021 and beyond, Inditex said.

The company will propose a dividend of EUR0.70 a share at its annual general meeting. Capital expenditure is expected to stand at around EUR900 million over the next three years, and the company will invest around EUR1 billion in its digital operations over the period.

"The year has demonstrated the strength of the business model, the success of the digitalization strategy and of the fully integrated platform of stores and online, and our sustainability ambition," Inditex Capital Markets Director Marcos Lopez said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 0209ET

Financials
Sales 2021 21 239 M 25 228 M 25 228 M
Net income 2021 1 359 M 1 614 M 1 614 M
Net cash 2021 5 108 M 6 067 M 6 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 90 520 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 122 745
Free-Float 35,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Crespo González Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Executive Chairman
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Flora Pérez Marcote Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.11.60%107 595
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.68%88 443
KERING SA-5.35%81 947
ROSS STORES, INC.1.77%42 907
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.40%40 338
ZALANDO SE-8.57%23 996
