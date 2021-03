March 10 (Reuters) - Inditex says:

* NOT EXPECTING ANY NEGATIVE CURRENCY IMPACT ON GROSS MARGIN IN 2021

* DOES NOT SEE 'RELEVANT' ADDITIONAL NUMBER OF STORE CLOSURES IN COMING YEARS AFTER CURRENT PLANNED CLOSURES COMPLETED

* STORE RENT EXPENSES AS PERCENTAGE OF SALES WILL CONTINUE TO FALL IN COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee)