INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
China's top bank ICBC posts 11.4% fall in first-half profit, worst since 2006

08/30/2020 | 05:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said its net profit fell 11.4% in the first half, the biggest drop in the January-June profit since its market debut in 2006.

ICBC's profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 148.79 billion yuan ($21.67 billion) from 167.93 billion yuan in the same period a year ago, according to the lender's statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

This implies a net profit of 64.3 billion yuan for the second quarter, down 25.2% from 85.93 billion yuan a year ago, the biggest slump in its quarterly earnings since 2006, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.39% 2.56 End-of-day quote.-23.12%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.66% 4.5 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 1.61% 3567.5837 Real-time Quote.9.86%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.03% 250.7327 Real-time Quote.-2.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 808 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2020 310 B 45 118 M 45 118 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
Yield 2020 6,65%
Capitalization 1 694 B 247 B 247 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 445 106
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Vice President, GM-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.12%128 929
