Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Supervisors

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTION OF

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A meeting of the board of supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice on 14 August 2020 and held at the Bank's head office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 August 2020. There were 6 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting, and 5 supervisors attended the meeting in person and 1 supervisor attended the meeting by proxy, namely, Mr. Yang Guozhong, chairman of the board of supervisors, appointed Mr. Zhang Wei to attend the meeting and exercise the voting right on his behalf. As the chairman of the board of supervisors was unable to participate and preside over the meeting due to work reasons, all members of the board of supervisors have elected Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the board of supervisors, to preside over the meeting. The meeting was convened and the procedures of considering the proposals were in compliance with the relevant provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

The Proposal on the 2020 Interim Report and its Abstract was considered and approved at the meeting.

The board of supervisors considered and was of the opinion that the preparation and review procedures in respect of the 2020 interim report of the Bank complied with the relevant laws, administrative regulations and regulatory requirements, and that the report reflected the actual situation of the Bank truthfully, accurately and completely.