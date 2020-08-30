Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Supervisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTION OF

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A meeting of the board of supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was convened by written notice on 14 August 2020 and held at the Bank's head office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 August 2020. There were 6 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting, and 5 supervisors attended the meeting in person and 1 supervisor attended the meeting by proxy, namely, Mr. Yang Guozhong, chairman of the board of supervisors, appointed Mr. Zhang Wei to attend the meeting and exercise the voting right on his behalf. As the chairman of the board of supervisors was unable to participate and preside over the meeting due to work reasons, all members of the board of supervisors have elected Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the board of supervisors, to preside over the meeting. The meeting was convened and the procedures of considering the proposals were in compliance with the relevant provisions of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Supervisors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

The Proposal on the 2020 Interim Report and its Abstract was considered and approved at the meeting.

The board of supervisors considered and was of the opinion that the preparation and review procedures in respect of the 2020 interim report of the Bank complied with the relevant laws, administrative regulations and regulatory requirements, and that the report reflected the actual situation of the Bank truthfully, accurately and completely.

1

Voting result of this proposal: 6 valid votes, 6 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board of Supervisors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing, Mr. GU Shu and Mr. LIAO Lin as executive directors, Mr. LU Yongzhen, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. FENG Weidong and Ms. CAO Liqun as non- executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
06:55aChina's big banks brace for lagging COVID-19 risks as bad loans rise
RE
06:40aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolution of the Boa..
PU
06:35aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Appointment of Senior Executive Vice Pres..
PU
06:25aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Bo..
PU
05:24aChina's top bank ICBC posts 11.4% fall in first-half profit, worst since 2006
RE
08/23Chinese banks to post first first-half profit drop in over a decade amid pand..
RE
08/23Chinese banks to post first first-half profit drop in over a decade amid pand..
RE
08/21INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Approval of the Issua..
PU
07/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Approval of the Quali..
PU
07/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Approval of the Quali..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 808 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2020 310 B 45 118 M 45 118 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
Yield 2020 6,65%
Capitalization 1 694 B 247 B 247 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 445 106
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,69 CNY
Last Close Price 3,99 CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Vice President, GM-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.12%128 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group