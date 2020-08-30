Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held at the Bank's head office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 28 August 2020. There were 13 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 12 directors attended the meeting in person and 1 director attended the meeting by proxy, namely, Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, appointed Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman of the Board, to attend the meeting and exercise the voting right on his behalf. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary, attended the meeting. Certain members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, and requirements under the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles") and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

As appointed by Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the proposals stated below:

1. Proposal on the 2021-2023 Capital Planning of ICBC

Voting result of this proposal: 13 valid votes, 13 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

During the planning period, the planning objectives of the Bank's capital adequacy ratio are: subject to compliance with the regulatory requirements, to maintain the capital adequacy ratio above 13.0%, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio above 11.0%, and core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio above 10.0%. To realise the abovementioned objectives, the Bank will adamantly implement the relevant policies of financial support to the real economy and the regulatory requirements, insist on increasing revenue and reducing expenditure, reducing consumption and increasing efficiency, and improve the level of capital management by multiple measures.