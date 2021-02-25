Log in
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors

02/25/2021 | 05:46am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held at the Bank's head office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 25 February 2021. There were 11 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 10 directors attended the meeting in person and 1 director attended the meeting by proxy. Mr. Anthony Francis Neoh appointed Mr. Yang Siu Shun to attend the meeting and to exercise the voting right on his behalf. Mr. Yang Guozhong, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Mr. Wang Jingwu, Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Xu Shouben, Senior Executive Vice President, and members of the board of supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary, attended the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, and requirements under the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles") and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the proposals stated below:

1. Proposal on the Appointment of Mr. Liao Lin as President of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Mr. Liao Lin has not participated in the voting as he had interests in the proposal.

Voting result of this proposal: 10 valid votes, 10 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board resolved that Mr. Liao Lin be appointed as President of the Bank. The appointment of Mr. Liao Lin as President is further subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") after the approval of the Board, and will take effect on the date when the approval of the CBIRC is obtained. Mr. Liao Lin will no longer serve concurrently as Chief Risk Officer of the Bank upon appointment as President. The biography of Mr. Liao Lin is enclosed in the Appendix.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liao Lin does not have any relationship with any other director, senior management member, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank, nor does he hold any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Opinion of Independent Directors on this proposal: Agree.

  • 2. Proposal on Election of Mr. Liao Lin as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

    Mr. Liao Lin has not participated in the voting as he had interests in the proposal.

    Voting result of this proposal: 10 valid votes, 10 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

    In order to ensure the smooth operation of the Board, the Board elected Mr. Liao Lin as Vice Chairman of the Bank, and concurrently serves as Authorized Representative of the Bank. After being considered and approved by the Board, the appointments of Mr. Liao Lin will take effect on the date when the approval of the CBIRC on his qualification as Vice Chairman is obtained.

    Opinion of Independent Directors on this proposal: Agree.

  • 3. Proposal on the Appointment of Mr. Liao Lin as Member of Relevant Special Committees of the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

    Mr. Liao Lin has not participated in the voting as he had interests in the proposal.

    Voting result of this proposal: 10 valid votes, 10 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

    In accordance with the Company Law and other laws and regulations and the relevant requirements including the Articles, in light of the adjustment of appointment of executive directors and work requirements of special committees of the Board, the Board resolved to approve the appointment of Mr. Liao Lin as member of relevant special committees of the Board:

    Mr. Liao Lin will serve as chairman and member of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Consumer Protection Committee, member of the Strategy Committee and member of the Nomination Committee, and cease to serve as member of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee. The abovementioned appointments will take effect on the date when the approval of the CBIRC on his qualification as President is obtained.

Appendix: Biography of Mr. Liao Lin

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. LIAO Lin as executive directors, Mr. LU Yongzhen, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Mr. FENG Weidong and Ms. CAO Liqun as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

Appendix:

Biography of Mr. Liao Lin

Liao Lin, male, Chinese nationality, born in February 1966.

Mr. Liao Lin has served as Senior Executive Vice President of ICBC since November 2019, concurrently served as Chief Risk Officer of ICBC since April 2020, and served as Executive Director of ICBC since July 2020. Mr. Liao Lin joined China Construction Bank in July 1989, and was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Guangxi Branch of China Construction Bank in November 2003. Mr. Liao Lin served consecutively as General Manager of Ningxia Branch, Hubei Branch and Beijing Branch of China Construction Bank since April 2011. Mr. Liao Lin was appointed as Chief Risk Officer of China Construction Bank in March 2017, and served as Executive Vice President of China Construction Bank from September 2018 to November 2019 (concurrently served as Chief Risk Officer of China Construction Bank from September 2018 to May 2019).

Mr. Liao Lin graduated from Guangxi Agricultural University. He obtained a Doctorate degree in management science from Southwest Jiaotong University. Mr. Liao Lin is a senior economist.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
