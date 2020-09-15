Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Redemption of Subordinated Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE REDEMPTION OF

SUBORDINATED BONDS

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued subordinated bonds of RMB22 billion (the "Bonds") in the China national inter-bank bond market from 10 to 14 September 2010, and published the Announcement on Completion of Issue of Subordinated Bonds on 16 September 2010.

There were two types of Bonds issued:

Type 1: the size of issue of this type of bond is RMB5.8 billion, with an annual coupon rate of 3.90%;

Type 2: the size of issue of this type of bond is RMB16.2 billion, with an annual coupon rate of 4.10%.

According to the relevant terms in the prospectus for the issuance of the Bonds, the second type of the Bonds is subject to the redemption option of the issuer, and the Bank has the right to redeem in full this type of the Bonds at face value on the last day of the tenth interest accrual year (namely 14 September 2020). As at the date of this announcement, the Bank has exercised the redemption right and completed the full redemption of this type of subordinated bonds of an amount of RMB16.2 billion at face value.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

15 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing, Mr. GU Shu and Mr. LIAO Lin as executive directors, Mr. LU Yongzhen, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Ms. MEI Yingchun, Mr. FENG Weidong and Ms. CAO Liqun as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
05:55aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on Change of Employee Superv..
PU
05:50aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Redemption of Subordi..
PU
09/10INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Issue of Medium Term ..
PU
09/10INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Issue ..
PU
09/01China's Big Banks Report Declines in Profit -- WSJ
DJ
09/01INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Maintains Resilient Development in H..
PU
08/31China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires
RE
08/31China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops
DJ
08/30Industrial & Commercial Bank of China's First-Half Net Profit Fell 11%
DJ
08/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement of the Resolution of the Boa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 809 B 119 B 119 B
Net income 2020 299 B 44 106 M 44 106 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Yield 2020 6,19%
Capitalization 1 655 B 243 B 244 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 434 798
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,42 CNY
Last Close Price 3,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Vice President, GM-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.83%243 017
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%312 288
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.89%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 601
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.61%135 689
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.72%126 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group