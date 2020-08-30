Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Appointment of Senior Executive Vice President

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

APPOINTMENT OF

SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") resolved at the meeting of the Board held on 28 August 2020 that Mr. Xu Shouben be appointed as Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank. After the Board considered and approved Mr. Xu Shouben's appointment, the qualification is further subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The biography of Mr. Xu Shouben is set out below: Mr. Xu Shouben, male, Chinese nationality, was born in April 1969. Mr. Xu joined Guangdong Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in April 1995. He was appointed as Deputy Head of Guangdong Branch in March 2011 and Head of the Shenzhen Branch in July 2015. Mr. Xu obtained a Doctorate degree in Economics from Sun Yat-sen University. His professional title is senior economist.

The remuneration of the senior management members of the Bank, including the Senior Executive Vice President, shall follow the relevant regulations. The relevant remuneration plan shall be considered by the compensation committee of the Board and subsequently considered and approved by the Board. The details of the remuneration of the senior management members of the Bank are available in the Bank's annual reports and relevant announcements.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Xu Shouben has not held directorships in listed companies in the last three years, he does not have any relationship with directors, other senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Bank, nor does he hold any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.