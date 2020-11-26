Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 Held on 26 November 2020 Poll Result
11/26/2020 | 07:09am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Stock Code: 1398
EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604
USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620
SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020
HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2020
POLL RESULTS
Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 9 October 2020 (the "Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 of the Bank (the "EGM") for shareholders' approval.
I. Convening and Attendance of the EGM
The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the EGM was held at the head office of the Bank, 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on 26 November 2020 at 2:50 p.m..
The total number of shares entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM pursuant to the Listing Rules. 358 holders of shares and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 304,443,968,907 shares with voting rights, representing 85.4205% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the EGM.
1
Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the EGM
358
including:
number of A share holders
346
number of H share holders
12
Total number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders
attending the EGM
304,443,968,907
including:
total number of shares held by A share holders
253,956,463,449
total number of shares held by H share holders
50,487,505,458
Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by shareholders
attending the EGM (%)
85.4205
including:
percentage of total shares held by A share holders (%)
71.2548
percentage of total shares held by H share holders (%)
14.1657
Notes:
Shareholders attending the EGM include those attending the EGM on-site and by way of online voting.
According to the Articles of Association of the Bank and the circumstances of the EGM, the resolutions of the EGM are not required to be considered and approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank.
The voting of the EGM was conducted by means of on-site voting and online voting in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), the Rules for the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementation Rules for Network Voting in the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies and laws and regulations and relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). The EGM was convened by the Board of the Bank and chaired by Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman of the Board and President.
13 of the 13 directors of the Bank attended the EGM. 6 of the 6 supervisors of the Bank attended the EGM. Board Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Guan Xueqing, attended the meeting.
In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking of the EGM.
2
II. Voting Results of the EGM
At the EGM, all of the proposals set out in the Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 dated 9 October 2020 were resolved by polling. The proposals were voted upon by a combination of on-site and online polling. Poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:
1. Proposal on the 2021-2023 Capital Planning of ICBC Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
Type of shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A shares
253,925,394,849
99.9878
61,000
0.0000
31,007,600
0.0122
H shares
50,447,910,784
99.9216
518,723
0.0010
39,075,951
0.0774
Ordinary shares in total
304,373,305,633
99.9768
579,723
0.0002
70,083,551
0.0230
2. Proposal on the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
Type of shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A shares
253,923,875,649
99.9872
71,600
0.0000
32,516,200
0.0128
H shares
50,386,610,768
99.8002
19,520,723
0.0387
81,373,967
0.1611
Ordinary shares in total
304,310,486,417
99.9562
19,592,323
0.0064
113,890,167
0.0374
3. Proposal on the Payment Plan of Remuneration to Directors for 2019 Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
Type of shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A shares
253,925,358,249
99.9878
98,400
0.0000
31,006,800
0.0122
H shares
50,401,896,784
99.8304
1,343,723
0.0027
84,264,951
0.1669
Ordinary shares in total
304,327,255,033
99.9617
1,442,123
0.0005
115,271,751
0.0378
3
4. Proposal on the Payment Plan of Remuneration to Supervisors for 2019 Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
Type of shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A shares
253,956,350,049
100.0000
98,400
0.0000
15,000
0.0000
H shares
50,402,721,784
99.8321
19,518,723
0.0387
65,264,951
0.1292
Ordinary shares in total
304,359,071,833
99.9721
19,617,123
0.0064
65,279,951
0.0215
Proposal No. 2 above, which was approved by special resolution, was approved by more than two-thirds of the votes held by the shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds is subject to approval of the relevant regulatory authorities. The other proposals, which were approved by ordinary resolution, were approved by more than half of the votes held by the shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy.
In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the votes of small and medium-sized A share investors1 were calculated separately and the poll results in respect of the following proposed resolution at the EGM were as follows:
No. of
For
Against
Abstain
Name of resolution
No. of
Percentage*
No. of
Percentage*
No. of
Percentage*
resolution
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
3
Proposal on the Payment Plan of
6,891,053,434
99.5506
98,400
0.0014
31,006,800
0.4480
Remuneration to Directors for 2019
Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by small and medium-sized A share investors attending the EGM.
1 Individually or collectively holding A shares less than 5% (excluding 5%) of the shares of the Bank. 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:08:00 UTC