Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 Held on 26 November 2020 Poll Result

11/26/2020 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2020

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 9 October 2020 (the "Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 of the Bank (the "EGM") for shareholders' approval.

I. Convening and Attendance of the EGM

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the EGM was held at the head office of the Bank, 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on 26 November 2020 at 2:50 p.m..

The total number of shares entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM pursuant to the Listing Rules. 358 holders of shares and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 304,443,968,907 shares with voting rights, representing 85.4205% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the EGM.

1

Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the EGM

358

including:

number of A share holders

346

number of H share holders

12

Total number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders

attending the EGM

304,443,968,907

including:

total number of shares held by A share holders

253,956,463,449

total number of shares held by H share holders

50,487,505,458

Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by shareholders

attending the EGM (%)

85.4205

including:

percentage of total shares held by A share holders (%)

71.2548

percentage of total shares held by H share holders (%)

14.1657

Notes:

  1. Shareholders attending the EGM include those attending the EGM on-site and by way of online voting.
  2. According to the Articles of Association of the Bank and the circumstances of the EGM, the resolutions of the EGM are not required to be considered and approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank.

The voting of the EGM was conducted by means of on-site voting and online voting in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), the Rules for the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementation Rules for Network Voting in the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies and laws and regulations and relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). The EGM was convened by the Board of the Bank and chaired by Mr. Gu Shu, Vice Chairman of the Board and President.

13 of the 13 directors of the Bank attended the EGM. 6 of the 6 supervisors of the Bank attended the EGM. Board Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Guan Xueqing, attended the meeting.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking of the EGM.

2

II. Voting Results of the EGM

At the EGM, all of the proposals set out in the Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 dated 9 October 2020 were resolved by polling. The proposals were voted upon by a combination of on-site and online polling. Poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:

1. Proposal on the 2021-2023 Capital Planning of ICBC Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

Type of shareholders

For

Against

Abstain

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A shares

253,925,394,849

99.9878

61,000

0.0000

31,007,600

0.0122

H shares

50,447,910,784

99.9216

518,723

0.0010

39,075,951

0.0774

Ordinary shares in total

304,373,305,633

99.9768

579,723

0.0002

70,083,551

0.0230

2. Proposal on the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

Type of shareholders

For

Against

Abstain

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A shares

253,923,875,649

99.9872

71,600

0.0000

32,516,200

0.0128

H shares

50,386,610,768

99.8002

19,520,723

0.0387

81,373,967

0.1611

Ordinary shares in total

304,310,486,417

99.9562

19,592,323

0.0064

113,890,167

0.0374

3. Proposal on the Payment Plan of Remuneration to Directors for 2019 Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

Type of shareholders

For

Against

Abstain

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A shares

253,925,358,249

99.9878

98,400

0.0000

31,006,800

0.0122

H shares

50,401,896,784

99.8304

1,343,723

0.0027

84,264,951

0.1669

Ordinary shares in total

304,327,255,033

99.9617

1,442,123

0.0005

115,271,751

0.0378

3

4. Proposal on the Payment Plan of Remuneration to Supervisors for 2019 Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

Type of shareholders

For

Against

Abstain

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A shares

253,956,350,049

100.0000

98,400

0.0000

15,000

0.0000

H shares

50,402,721,784

99.8321

19,518,723

0.0387

65,264,951

0.1292

Ordinary shares in total

304,359,071,833

99.9721

19,617,123

0.0064

65,279,951

0.0215

Proposal No. 2 above, which was approved by special resolution, was approved by more than two-thirds of the votes held by the shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds is subject to approval of the relevant regulatory authorities. The other proposals, which were approved by ordinary resolution, were approved by more than half of the votes held by the shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy.

In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the votes of small and medium-sized A share investors1 were calculated separately and the poll results in respect of the following proposed resolution at the EGM were as follows:

No. of

For

Against

Abstain

Name of resolution

No. of

Percentage*

No. of

Percentage*

No. of

Percentage*

resolution

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

3

Proposal on the Payment Plan of

6,891,053,434

99.5506

98,400

0.0014

31,006,800

0.4480

Remuneration to Directors for 2019

  • Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by small and medium-sized A share investors attending the EGM.

1 Individually or collectively holding A shares less than 5% (excluding 5%) of the shares of the Bank. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
07:09aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2..
PU
11/13INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Issue of Medium Term ..
PU
10/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Third Quarterly Report of 2020
PU
10/30China's banks seen facing persistent bad loan pressures after third quarter e..
RE
10/30ICBC Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell
DJ
10/22UNICREDIT S P A : and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) announce bu..
AQ
10/22UniCredit, China's ICBC Sign Agreement to Cooperate Across Global Markets
DJ
10/09INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Proxy Form for the Second Extraordinary G..
PU
10/09INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Circular of the Second Extraordinary Gene..
PU
10/09INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Fitch Affirms ICBC Macau at 'A'; Outlook ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 807 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2020 299 B 45 459 M 45 459 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,85x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 1 696 B 258 B 258 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 445 106
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,09 CNY
Last Close Price 3,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Guo Zhong Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Executive VP, GM-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%257 938
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.54%371 972
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.72%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%192 351
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.23%168 558
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.92%132 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ