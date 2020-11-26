Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 Held on 26 November 2020 Poll Result

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2020

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 9 October 2020 (the "Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 of the Bank (the "EGM") for shareholders' approval.

I. Convening and Attendance of the EGM

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the EGM was held at the head office of the Bank, 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on 26 November 2020 at 2:50 p.m..

The total number of shares entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM pursuant to the Listing Rules. 358 holders of shares and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 304,443,968,907 shares with voting rights, representing 85.4205% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the EGM.