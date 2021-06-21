Log in
    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESOLUTION OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held at the Bank's Head Office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 21 June 2021. There were 11 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 10 directors attended the meeting in person and 1 director attended the meeting by proxy, namely, Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, appointed Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board, to attend the meeting and exercise the voting rights on his behalf. The Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank, Mr. Wang Jingwu, Mr. Zhang Wenwu, Mr. Xu Shouben and Mr. Zhang Weiwu, and some members of the Board of Supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary attended the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, and requirements under the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. As appointed by Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the Proposal on the Establishment of the Office for Rural Revitalization. Voting result of this proposal: 11 valid votes, 11 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

21 June 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. LIAO Lin as executive directors, Mr. LU Yongzhen, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Mr. FENG Weidong and Ms. CAO Liqun as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

