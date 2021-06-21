Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") was held at the Bank's Head Office at 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing on 21 June 2021. There were 11 directors eligible for attending the meeting, of whom 10 directors attended the meeting in person and 1 director attended the meeting by proxy, namely, Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, appointed Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board, to attend the meeting and exercise the voting rights on his behalf. The Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank, Mr. Wang Jingwu, Mr. Zhang Wenwu, Mr. Xu Shouben and Mr. Zhang Weiwu, and some members of the Board of Supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. Mr. Guan Xueqing, the Board Secretary attended the meeting. The meeting was convened in compliance with the provisions of the laws, regulations, and requirements under the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and the Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. As appointed by Mr. Chen Siqing, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting. The directors attending the meeting considered and approved the Proposal on the Establishment of the Office for Rural Revitalization. Voting result of this proposal: 11 valid votes, 11 voted in favour of this proposal, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

21 June 2021

