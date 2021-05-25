Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Announcement on the Obtainment of Approval by a Wholly-owned Subsidiary ICBC Wealth Management Co., Ltd on the Establishment of the Joint Venture Wealth Management Company

05/25/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OBTAINMENT OF APPROVAL

BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

ICBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO., LTD ON

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE

JOINT VENTURE WEALTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Recently, ICBC Wealth Management Co., Ltd. ("ICBC Wealth Management"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), received the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's approval, that ICBC Wealth Management is approved to cooperate with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("Goldman Sachs Asset Management") to establish a Sino-foreign joint venture wealth management company (the "Joint Venture Wealth Management Company"). The Joint Venture Wealth Management Company will be jointly funded and established by ICBC Wealth Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The funding contribution ratio of ICBC Wealth Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management will be 49% and 51% respectively.

As a tier-onewholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank, ICBC Wealth Management serves as the core platform and flagship brand in the Bank's promotion of the in-depth development of its mega asset management business. The joint funding and establishment of the Joint Venture Wealth Management Company by ICBC Wealth Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management will be beneficial to the Bank's provision of more diversified and professional wealth management services, and further enhance the Bank's comprehensive ability to serve the real economy.

1

In the next step, the Bank will push forward ICBC Wealth Management to complete as soon as possible the works of establishment of the Joint Venture Wealth Management Company in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

The Board of Directors of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Beijing, PRC

25 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing and Mr. LIAO Lin as executive directors, Mr. LU Yongzhen, Mr. ZHENG Fuqing, Mr. FENG Weidong and Ms. CAO Liqun as non-executive directors, Mr. Anthony Francis NEOH, Mr. YANG Siu Shun, Mr. SHEN Si, Mr. Nout WELLINK and Mr. Fred Zuliu HU as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
06:05aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Announcement on the Obtainment of Approva..
PU
06:02aICBC, Goldman Sachs Wealth Management JV Gets Regulatory Nod
DJ
05/23China's Commercial Banks Log $2.2 Billion Forex Settlement Surplus in April
MT
05/16MARKET CHATTER : Ant Group Becomes China's Largest Seller of Mutual Funds in Q1
MT
05/06INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Circular of the Annual General Meeting fo..
PU
05/06INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Reply Slip for the Annual General Meeting..
PU
05/06INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting..
PU
04/29China's 'Big Five' Banks Post Marginal Profit Growths in Q1, Margins Fall
MT
04/29INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : ICBC Logs Low Single-Digit Growth in Prof..
MT
04/29China's Big Five banks boost profits, but margins shrink
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 B 134 B 134 B
Net income 2021 319 B 49 799 M 49 799 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,60x
Yield 2021 6,76%
Capitalization 1 754 B 273 B 274 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 439 787
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,58 CNY
Last Close Price 4,09 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Liao Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Executive VP, GM-Finance & Accounting
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Xiang Jiang Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Anthony Francis Neoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%273 326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.70%495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.65%365 310
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.05%213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 577
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.21%191 136