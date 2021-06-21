Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020 Held on 21 June 2021 Poll Results
06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Stock Code: 1398
EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604
USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020
HELD ON 21 JUNE 2021
POLL RESULTS
Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the annual general meeting for the year 2020 of the Bank (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval.
Convening and Attendance of the AGM
The Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the AGM was held at the Head Office of the Bank, 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on 21 June 2021 at 2:50 p.m.
The total number of shares entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the AGM pursuant to the Listing Rules. 191 holders of shares and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 302,603,841,338 shares with voting rights, representing 84.9042% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the AGM.
Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the
191
AGM
Including:
number of A share holders
177
number of H share holders
14
Total number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders
302,603,841,338
attending the AGM
Including:
total number of shares held by A share holders
252,230,209,767
total number of shares held by H share holders
50,373,631,571
Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by shareholders
84.9042
attending the AGM (%)
Including:
percentage of total shares held by A share holders (%)
70.7704
percentage of total shares held by H share holders (%)
14.1338
Notes:
Shareholders attending the AGM include those attending the AGM on-site and by way of online voting.
According to the Articles of Association of the Bank and the circumstances of the AGM, the resolutions of the AGM are not required to be considered and approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank.
The voting of the AGM was conducted by means of on-site voting and online voting in compliance with laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), the Rules for the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementation Rules for Network Voting in the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies and the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). The AGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board and President of the Bank.
11 of the 11 directors of the Bank attended the AGM. 5 of the 5 supervisors of the Bank attended the AGM. Board Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Guan Xueqing, attended the meeting. Senior management members Mr. Wang Jingwu, Mr. Zhang Wenwu, Mr. Xu Shouben and Mr. Zhang Weiwu were in attendance at the meeting.
In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking of the AGM.
II. Voting Results of the AGM
At the AGM, all of the proposals set out in the notice of AGM dated 6 May 2021 were resolved by polling. The proposals were voted upon by a combination of on-site and online polling. Poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed to the AGM were as follows:
1. Proposal on the 2020 Work Report of the Board of Directors of ICBC Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,220,745,266
99.9962
7,890,301
0.0031
1,574,200
0.0007
H Shares
49,746,371,374
98.7548
395,804,840
0.7857
231,455,357
0.4595
Ordinary shares in total
301,967,116,640
99.7896
403,695,141
0.1334
233,029,557
0.0770
2. Proposal on the 2020 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors of ICBC Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,228,147,867
99.9992
487,800
0.0002
1,574,100
0.0006
H Shares
50,139,360,713
99.5349
2,815,501
0.0056
231,455,357
0.4595
Ordinary shares in total
302,367,508,580
99.9219
3,303,301
0.0011
233,029,457
0.0770
3. Proposal on the 2020 Audited Accounts Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,228,175,967
99.9992
489,700
0.0002
1,544,100
0.0006
H Shares
50,139,360,713
99.5349
2,815,501
0.0056
231,455,357
0.4595
Ordinary shares in total
302,367,536,680
99.9219
3,305,201
0.0011
232,999,457
0.0770
4. Proposal on the 2020 Profit Distribution Plan Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,219,697,331
99.9958
10,510,436
0.0042
2,000
0.0000
H Shares
50,206,624,383
99.6685
137,521,309
0.2730
29,485,879
0.0585
Ordinary shares in total
302,426,321,714
99.9413
148,031,745
0.0489
29,487,879
0.0098
5. Proposal on the Fixed Asset Investment Budget for 2021 Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,229,712,067
99.9998
490,000
0.0002
7,700
0.0000
H Shares
50,344,039,191
99.9413
105,501
0.0002
29,486,879
0.0585
Ordinary shares in total
302,573,751,258
99.9901
595,501
0.0002
29,494,579
0.0097
6. Proposal on the Engagement of the External Auditors for 2021 Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,229,682,667
99.9998
491,600
0.0002
35,500
0.0000
H Shares
50,319,239,191
99.8920
5,905,501
0.0117
48,486,879
0.0963
Ordinary shares in total
302,548,921,858
99.9819
6,397,101
0.0021
48,522,379
0.0160
7. Proposal on the Application for Authorization Limit for Special Donations for Poverty Alleviation
Voting result: approved Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,229,669,567
99.9998
494,500
0.0002
45,700
0.0000
H Shares
50,341,820,191
99.9368
2,324,501
0.0046
29,486,879
0.0586
Ordinary shares in total
302,571,489,758
99.9893
2,819,001
0.0009
29,532,579
0.0098
8. Proposal on the Election of Ms. Chen Yifang as Non-executive Director of ICBC Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,112,931,943
99.9535
51,737,221
0.0205
65,540,603
0.0260
H Shares
49,267,135,672
97.8034
1,066,009,020
2.1162
40,486,879
0.0804
Ordinary shares in total
301,380,067,615
99.5956
1,117,746,241
0.3694
106,027,482
0.0350
9. Proposal on Issuing Eligible Tier 2 Capital Instruments Voting result: approved
Details of votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Type of shareholders
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
No. of votes
Percentage (%)
A Shares
252,229,692,367
99.9998
500,900
0.0002
16,500
0.0000
H Shares
50,325,039,190
99.9035
19,105,501
0.0379
29,486,880
0.0586
Ordinary shares in total
302,554,731,557
99.9838
19,606,401
0.0065
29,503,380
0.0097
