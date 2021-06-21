Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
  News
  Summary
    1398   CNE1000003G1

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020 Held on 21 June 2021 Poll Results

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Stock Code: 1398

EUR Preference Shares Stock Code: 4604

USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 4620

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020

HELD ON 21 JUNE 2021

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular"), containing details of the resolutions tabled before the annual general meeting for the year 2020 of the Bank (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval.

  1. Convening and Attendance of the AGM

The Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board") announces that the AGM was held at the Head Office of the Bank, 55 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on 21 June 2021 at 2:50 p.m.

The total number of shares entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 356,406,257,089 shares. No shareholders of the Bank were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the AGM pursuant to the Listing Rules. 191 holders of shares and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 302,603,841,338 shares with voting rights, representing 84.9042% of the total number of shares with voting rights of 356,406,257,089, were present at the AGM.

1

Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the

191

AGM

  Including:

number of A share holders

177

number of H share holders

14

Total number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders

302,603,841,338

attending the AGM

  Including:

total number of shares held by A share holders

252,230,209,767

total number of shares held by H share holders

50,373,631,571

Percentage of total shares with voting rights held by shareholders

84.9042

attending the AGM (%)

  Including:

percentage of total shares held by A share holders (%)

70.7704

percentage of total shares held by H share holders (%)

14.1338

Notes:

  1. Shareholders attending the AGM include those attending the AGM on-site and by way of online voting.
  2. According to the Articles of Association of the Bank and the circumstances of the AGM, the resolutions of the AGM are not required to be considered and approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank.

The voting of the AGM was conducted by means of on-site voting and online voting in compliance with laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), the Rules for the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementation Rules for Network Voting in the General Assemblies of Shareholders of Listed Companies and the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). The AGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Liao Lin, Vice Chairman of the Board and President of the Bank.

11 of the 11 directors of the Bank attended the AGM. 5 of the 5 supervisors of the Bank attended the AGM. Board Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Guan Xueqing, attended the meeting. Senior management members Mr. Wang Jingwu, Mr. Zhang Wenwu, Mr. Xu Shouben and Mr. Zhang Weiwu were in attendance at the meeting.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking of the AGM.

2

II. Voting Results of the AGM

At the AGM, all of the proposals set out in the notice of AGM dated 6 May 2021 were resolved by polling. The proposals were voted upon by a combination of on-site and online polling. Poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed to the AGM were as follows:

1. Proposal on the 2020 Work Report of the Board of Directors of ICBC Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,220,745,266

99.9962

7,890,301

0.0031

1,574,200

0.0007

H Shares

49,746,371,374

98.7548

395,804,840

0.7857

231,455,357

0.4595

Ordinary shares in total

301,967,116,640

99.7896

403,695,141

0.1334

233,029,557

0.0770

2. Proposal on the 2020 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors of ICBC Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,228,147,867

99.9992

487,800

0.0002

1,574,100

0.0006

H Shares

50,139,360,713

99.5349

2,815,501

0.0056

231,455,357

0.4595

Ordinary shares in total

302,367,508,580

99.9219

3,303,301

0.0011

233,029,457

0.0770

3. Proposal on the 2020 Audited Accounts Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,228,175,967

99.9992

489,700

0.0002

1,544,100

0.0006

H Shares

50,139,360,713

99.5349

2,815,501

0.0056

231,455,357

0.4595

Ordinary shares in total

302,367,536,680

99.9219

3,305,201

0.0011

232,999,457

0.0770

3

4. Proposal on the 2020 Profit Distribution Plan Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,219,697,331

99.9958

10,510,436

0.0042

2,000

0.0000

H Shares

50,206,624,383

99.6685

137,521,309

0.2730

29,485,879

0.0585

Ordinary shares in total

302,426,321,714

99.9413

148,031,745

0.0489

29,487,879

0.0098

5. Proposal on the Fixed Asset Investment Budget for 2021 Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,229,712,067

99.9998

490,000

0.0002

7,700

0.0000

H Shares

50,344,039,191

99.9413

105,501

0.0002

29,486,879

0.0585

Ordinary shares in total

302,573,751,258

99.9901

595,501

0.0002

29,494,579

0.0097

6. Proposal on the Engagement of the External Auditors for 2021 Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,229,682,667

99.9998

491,600

0.0002

35,500

0.0000

H Shares

50,319,239,191

99.8920

5,905,501

0.0117

48,486,879

0.0963

Ordinary shares in total

302,548,921,858

99.9819

6,397,101

0.0021

48,522,379

0.0160

4

7. Proposal on the Application for Authorization Limit for Special Donations for Poverty Alleviation

Voting result: approved Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,229,669,567

99.9998

494,500

0.0002

45,700

0.0000

H Shares

50,341,820,191

99.9368

2,324,501

0.0046

29,486,879

0.0586

Ordinary shares in total

302,571,489,758

99.9893

2,819,001

0.0009

29,532,579

0.0098

8. Proposal on the Election of Ms. Chen Yifang as Non-executive Director of ICBC Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,112,931,943

99.9535

51,737,221

0.0205

65,540,603

0.0260

H Shares

49,267,135,672

97.8034

1,066,009,020

2.1162

40,486,879

0.0804

Ordinary shares in total

301,380,067,615

99.5956

1,117,746,241

0.3694

106,027,482

0.0350

9. Proposal on Issuing Eligible Tier 2 Capital Instruments Voting result: approved

Details of votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Type of shareholders

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

No. of votes

Percentage (%)

A Shares

252,229,692,367

99.9998

500,900

0.0002

16,500

0.0000

H Shares

50,325,039,190

99.9035

19,105,501

0.0379

29,486,880

0.0586

Ordinary shares in total

302,554,731,557

99.9838

19,606,401

0.0065

29,503,380

0.0097

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
