Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month 31 March 2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Date Submitted
9 April 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1398
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
86,794,044,550
1.00
86,794,044,550
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
86,794,044,550
1.00
86,794,044,550
(2) Stock code : 601398
Description :
A Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
269,612,212,539
1.00
269,612,212,539
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
269,612,212,539
1.00
269,612,212,539
2. Preference Shares
EUR600,000,000 6.00%, Non-
Cumulative, Non-Participating,
(1) Stock
Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
code :
4604
Description :
(the "EUR Offshore Preference Shares")
No. of
Authorised share
preference
Par value
capital
Balance at close of preceding
shares
(RMB)
(EUR)(See Remark 1)
month
40,000,000
100
600,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
40,000,000
100
600,000,000
(the "Domestic Preference Shares"):
RMB45,000,000,000 4.50%, Non-
Cumulative, Non-Participating,
Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares
(the "Domestic Preference Shares First
Tranche"); RMB70,000,000,000 4.20%,
Non-Cumulative,Non-Participating,
Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares
(2) Stock
360011
(the "Domestic Preference Shares
code :
360036
Description :
Second Tranche")
No. of
Authorised share
preference
Par value
capital
Balance at close of preceding
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)(See Remark 2)
month
1,150,000,000
100
115,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
1,150,000,000
100
115,000,000,000
USD2,900,000,000 3.58% Non-
Cumulative, Perpetual Offshore
Preference Shares (the "USD Offshore
(3) Stock code : 4620
Description :
Preference Shares")
No. of
Authorised share
preference
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(USD)(See Remark 3)
Balance at close of preceding month
145,000,000
100
2,900,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
145,000,000
100
2,900,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
NIL
N/A
NIL
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
NIL
N/A
NIL
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (
Total
495,680,157,089
(See
registered share capital and preference shares
) (RMB) :
Remark 4)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of preference shares
No. of
(1)
(2)
(3)
other
EUR Offshore
Domestic
USD Offshore
classes
(1)
(2)
Preference
Preference
Preference
of
Balance at close
H Shares
A Shares
Shares
Shares
Shares
shares
of preceding
month
86,794,044,550
269,612,212,539
40,000,000
1,150,000,000
145,000,000
NIL
Increase/
(decrease)
during the month
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Balance at close
of the month
86,794,044,550
269,612,212,539
40,000,000
1,150,000,000
145,000,000
NIL
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
NO SHARE OPTIONS ISSUED BY THE
COMPANY
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
NO WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
4.
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/ /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class
)
NIL
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be issued
Amount at
during the
pursuant
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
thereto
month
1. EUR Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger
event pursuant to the
terms and conditions with
1,251,825,578
respect to the EUR
H Shares
Offshore Preference
(See Remark
Shares
EUR
600,000,000
-
600,000,000
-
5)
Stock code (if listed)
4604
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
H Shares
The initial conversion
price is EUR0.4793,
Subscription price
subject to adjustment
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
(19/09/2014)
