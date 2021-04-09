Log in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month 31 March 2021

04/09/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Date Submitted

9 April 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1398

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

86,794,044,550

1.00

86,794,044,550

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

86,794,044,550

1.00

86,794,044,550

(2) Stock code : 601398

Description :

A Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

269,612,212,539

1.00

269,612,212,539

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

269,612,212,539

1.00

269,612,212,539

1

2. Preference Shares

EUR600,000,000 6.00%, Non-

Cumulative, Non-Participating,

(1) Stock

Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

code :

4604

Description :

(the "EUR Offshore Preference Shares")

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

Balance at close of preceding

shares

(RMB)

(EUR)(See Remark 1)

month

40,000,000

100

600,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

40,000,000

100

600,000,000

(the "Domestic Preference Shares"):

RMB45,000,000,000 4.50%, Non-

Cumulative, Non-Participating,

Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares

(the "Domestic Preference Shares First

Tranche"); RMB70,000,000,000 4.20%,

Non-Cumulative,Non-Participating,

Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares

(2) Stock

360011

(the "Domestic Preference Shares

code :

360036

Description :

Second Tranche")

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

Balance at close of preceding

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)(See Remark 2)

month

1,150,000,000

100

115,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

1,150,000,000

100

115,000,000,000

USD2,900,000,000 3.58% Non-

Cumulative, Perpetual Offshore

Preference Shares (the "USD Offshore

(3) Stock code : 4620

Description :

Preference Shares")

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(USD)(See Remark 3)

Balance at close of preceding month

145,000,000

100

2,900,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

2

Balance at close of the month

145,000,000

100

2,900,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

NIL

N/A

NIL

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

NIL

N/A

NIL

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (Total

495,680,157,089 (See

registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB) :

Remark 4)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference shares

No. of

(1)

(2)

(3)

other

EUR Offshore

Domestic

USD Offshore

classes

(1)

(2)

Preference

Preference

Preference

of

Balance at close

H Shares

A Shares

Shares

Shares

Shares

shares

of preceding

month

86,794,044,550

269,612,212,539

40,000,000

1,150,000,000

145,000,000

NIL

Increase/

(decrease)

during the month

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Balance at close

of the month

86,794,044,550

269,612,212,539

40,000,000

1,150,000,000

145,000,000

NIL

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) NO SHARE OPTIONS ISSUED BY THE

COMPANY

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

3

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed NO WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

4

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

4.

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. EUR Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger

event pursuant to the

terms and conditions with

1,251,825,578

respect to the EUR

H Shares

Offshore Preference

(See Remark

Shares

EUR

600,000,000

-

600,000,000

-

5)

Stock code (if listed)

4604

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

H Shares

The initial conversion

price is EUR0.4793,

Subscription price

subject to adjustment

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(19/09/2014)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

