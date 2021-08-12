Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601398   CNE000001P37

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(601398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : China sentences former senior ICBC banker to life for bribery

08/12/2021 | 02:55am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China sentenced Gu Guoming, a former senior banker at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to life in jail after being found guilty of bribery, state media said on Thursday.

China's top anti-graft body has put high-profile financial officials under increased scrutiny in recent years, with a focus on the banking sector since 2019, to halt corruption linked to high-risk loans and official appointments.

Gu, previously the head of ICBC's Shanghai branch, was also stripped of his political rights for life, after being convicted of taking about 136 million yuan ($21 million) in bribes from 2005 to 2019, according to the verdict given by the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gu was accused of taking advantage of his various positions at ICBC to seek favours for others, and assisted some individuals and companies to obtain bank credit and investments.

"The amount is extremely huge and has caused heavy losses to the interests of the country and its people," according to the verdict.

Gu pleaded guilty, and helped recover most of his bribes, said the report, citing the court verdict.

In January, China sentenced the former chairman of China Development Bank, Hu Huaibang, to life in prison for bribery.

In the same week, a court in the northern city of Tianjin sentenced the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co, Lai Xiaomin, to death, over corruption.

Reuters was unable to contact Gu for comment. ICBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.4759 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 856 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2021 321 B 49 635 M 49 635 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
Yield 2021 7,50%
Capitalization 1 573 B 243 B 243 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 439 787
Free-Float 67,5%
Managers and Directors
Lin Liao Vice Chairman & President
Wen Wu Zhang Senior Executive VP, GM-Finance & Accounting
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Liang Bo Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Jiang Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.81%242 804
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%475 894
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.40%348 629
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%237 631
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%203 801
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.81%197 134