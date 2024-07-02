Lagos, 1st July 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT: Change to the Board - Appointment of Mr. Aminu Ado as Substantive Chair

We write to formally notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) at its meeting dated 27th June 2024, confirmed Mr. Aminu Ado as the substantive Chairman after acting in this capacity since July 2022.

Mr. Aminu Ado holds a B.Sc. degree in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he specialized in Actuarial Science and graduated with a Second-Class Upper Division. He also holds a master's degree in financial management from the Robert Gordon University (RGU), Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and a master's in business administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), lle-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. He was a recipient of the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship Award (2005).

His career experience spans Banking, Oil Servicing, Consulting and Investment Management amongst others.

He is a Member and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), United Kingdom, a Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

He is currently the Managing Director of TY Holdings Limited, and he serves as a Non- Executive Director on the Board of Unitrust Insurance Company Ltd.

For: Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Aderonke Segun-Alabi (Mrs).

Company Secretary