Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   NGBOCGAS0008

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

(IMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
7.300 NGN    0.00%
12:20pIndustrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/28Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- nccg report
PU
01/27Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

04/12/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2022

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Table of Contents

Corporate information

i

The year at a glance

ii

Directors' report

iii

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

xiii

Certification of financial statements

xiv

Report of the audit committee

xv

Independent Auditors' report

1

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8

Value added statement

72

Five- Year Financial summary

73

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate information

Registration number: RC 2035

Tax Identification Number: 00864426-0001

Board of directors:

Names

Mr. Aminu Ado (Appointed: Non Executive 26/01/22;

Chairman 08/07/22)

-

Chairman

Mr. Abiodun Olabode Alabi (Exit 24/06/22)

-

Chairman

Mr. Ayodeji Oseni

-

Managing Director

Mr. Oyeniyi Olawale Oyedele

-

Non-executive

Mr. Adebayo Adeleke

-

Non-executive

Mr. Adeshina Alayaki

-

Finance Director

Mr. Ishaya Danjuma (Appointed 26/01/22)

-

Non-executive

Mrs Adebola Esosa Oluwadeyi (Appointed 26/01/22)

-

Non-executive

Engr Funmilola Ojelade (Appointed 26/01/22)

-

Independent non-

executive

Company secretary:

Mrs Aderonke Segun-Alabi

Registered office:

Plots 1-3, Block H

Oshodi Industrial Estate

Oshodi

Lagos State

Registrar:

First Registrar & Investors Services

2 Abebe Village Road

Iganmu

PMB 12692, Marina

Lagos

Auditor:

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Towers

Plot GA 1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue,

Victoria Island

Lagos

www.deloitte.com.ng

Principal bankers:

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

Zenith Bank Plc

United Bank of Africa

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc

Access Bank

i

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

The year at a glance

% increase

2022

2021

/(decrease)

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5,338,879

3,699,230

44

Results from operating activities

689,814

495,540

39

Profit before income tax

704,386

552,197

28

Income tax expense

(256,043)

(180,177)

42

Profit for the year

448,343

372,020

21

Total comprehensive income for the year

448,343

372,020

21

Declared cash dividend during the year

-

208,122

(100)

Share capital

249,746

208,122

20

Total equity

3,501,418

3,053,075

15

Number of 50 kobo ordinary shares issued

499,493,646

416,244,706

20

Per 50k share data

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

90

89

1

Dividend per share:

- Declared during the year (kobo)

-

50

(100)

- Bonus shares (Number of shares)

1 for 5

-

100

Net assets per share (Naira)

7.01

7.33

(4)

Stock exchange quotation at end of year (Naira)

7.4

9.45

(22)

Market capitalisation at end of year (N:'000)

3,696,253

3,933,512

(6)

ii

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' report

The directors present their report on the affairs of Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc ("the Company") together with the financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

  1. Legal status
    Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (formerly known as BOC Gases Nigeria Plc hereinafter "the Company"), a public company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1979, was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 12 November 1959 under the name Industrial Gases (Nigeria) Limited. The name was changed on 10 July 1961 to Industrial Gases Limited and thereafter to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc on 17 March 1997. The Company was a subsidiary of BOC Holdings Limited, U.K., which held 60% interest in the equity of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. The Company's registered office address is Plots 1-3, Block H, Oshodi Industrial Estate, Oshodi, Lagos. In August 2021, BOC Holdings UK sold 60% of all the company shares it owned to TY Holdings Limited. The purchase brings TY Holdings Limited's ownership of the Company to 72%, in addition to the 12% of the Company that it already owned prior to this transaction. This change led to the name of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc being changed to Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc in August 2021, along with a new logo and trademark. Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Limited celebrated its first anniversary as a wholly indigenous business in August 2022.
  2. Principal activities
    The Company engages in the manufacture of industrial and medical gases as well as the sale of special gases, welding and medical equipment.
  3. Operating results
    The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5,338,879

3,699,230

Results from operating activities

689,814

495,540

Profit before income tax

704,386

552,197

Profit for the year

448,343

372,020

Total comprehensive income for the year

448,343

372,020

Retained earnings

3,251,672

2,844,953

4 Dividend

The directors have proposed a cash dividend of N0.40k (2021: a stock dividend of one for every five

shares) on the issued share capial of 499,493,646 (2021: 416,244,706).

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 16:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
12:20pIndustrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- audited financial stat..
PU
02/28Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- nccg report
PU
01/27Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarte..
CI
01/27Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 4 - financial ..
PU
2022Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordin..
PU
2022Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordin..
PU
2022Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2022Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 3 - financial ..
PU
2022Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 2 - financial ..
PU
2022Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 699 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net income 2021 372 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net cash 2021 2 017 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 646 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayodeji Oseni Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Adeshina Alayaki Executive Director & Finance Director
Abiodun Olabode Alabi Chairman
Hendrik Mentz de Waal Non-Executive Director
Oyeniyi Olawale Oyedele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC-1.35%8
LINDE PLC9.93%176 317
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-8.05%63 367
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.32%7 717
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.0.79%5 670
LINDE INDIA LIMITED22.67%4 371
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer