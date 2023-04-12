Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The directors present their report on the affairs of Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc ("the Company") together with the financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Legal status
Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (formerly known as BOC Gases Nigeria Plc hereinafter "the Company"), a public company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1979, was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 12 November 1959 under the name Industrial Gases (Nigeria) Limited. The name was changed on 10 July 1961 to Industrial Gases Limited and thereafter to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc on 17 March 1997. The Company was a subsidiary of BOC Holdings Limited, U.K., which held 60% interest in the equity of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. The Company's registered office address is Plots 1-3, Block H, Oshodi Industrial Estate, Oshodi, Lagos. In August 2021, BOC Holdings UK sold 60% of all the company shares it owned to TY Holdings Limited. The purchase brings TY Holdings Limited's ownership of the Company to 72%, in addition to the 12% of the Company that it already owned prior to this transaction. This change led to the name of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc being changed to Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc in August 2021, along with a new logo and trademark. Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Limited celebrated its first anniversary as a wholly indigenous business in August 2022.
Principal activities
The Company engages in the manufacture of industrial and medical gases as well as the sale of special gases, welding and medical equipment.
Operating results
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5,338,879
3,699,230
Results from operating activities
689,814
495,540
Profit before income tax
704,386
552,197
Profit for the year
448,343
372,020
Total comprehensive income for the year
448,343
372,020
Retained earnings
3,251,672
2,844,953
4 Dividend
The directors have proposed a cash dividend of N0.40k (2021: a stock dividend of one for every five
shares) on the issued share capial of 499,493,646 (2021: 416,244,706).
