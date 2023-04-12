Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Annual Report and Financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2022

Notes to the Financial Statements

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

Annual Report and Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' report

The directors present their report on the affairs of Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc ("the Company") together with the financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Legal status

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (formerly known as BOC Gases Nigeria Plc hereinafter "the Company"), a public company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1979, was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 12 November 1959 under the name Industrial Gases (Nigeria) Limited. The name was changed on 10 July 1961 to Industrial Gases Limited and thereafter to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc on 17 March 1997. The Company was a subsidiary of BOC Holdings Limited, U.K., which held 60% interest in the equity of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. The Company's registered office address is Plots 1-3, Block H, Oshodi Industrial Estate, Oshodi, Lagos. In August 2021, BOC Holdings UK sold 60% of all the company shares it owned to TY Holdings Limited. The purchase brings TY Holdings Limited's ownership of the Company to 72%, in addition to the 12% of the Company that it already owned prior to this transaction. This change led to the name of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc being changed to Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc in August 2021, along with a new logo and trademark. Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Limited celebrated its first anniversary as a wholly indigenous business in August 2022. Principal activities

The Company engages in the manufacture of industrial and medical gases as well as the sale of special gases, welding and medical equipment. Operating results

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2022 2021 N'000 N'000 Revenue 5,338,879 3,699,230 Results from operating activities 689,814 495,540 Profit before income tax 704,386 552,197 Profit for the year 448,343 372,020 Total comprehensive income for the year 448,343 372,020 Retained earnings 3,251,672 2,844,953

4 Dividend

The directors have proposed a cash dividend of N0.40k (2021: a stock dividend of one for every five

shares) on the issued share capial of 499,493,646 (2021: 416,244,706).

iii