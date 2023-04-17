Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

|
Corporate Actions Announcement
INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st December 2022
A Final Dividend of =N=0.40 for every share of 50K, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear
Proposed Dividend
in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 6th day of July, 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 7th July 2023 to 14th July 2023.
Qualification Date
6th July, 2023
On 25th July 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at 6th July 2023 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com,
E-Dividend Registration
complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of Annual General
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Sheraton Lagos Hotel
Meeting
on the 21st July 2023 at 10am.
First Registrar & Investor Services/ Phone: +234-1-2799880/+234-1-2701078 /
email:
info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com
/
website:
Registrar
www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com
Phone No. +234-1-3429179 or +234(0)9060001182
Investor Relations
email: nigeria.customer.service@img-ng.com
