  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   NGBOCGAS0008

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

(IMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
7.300 NGN    0.00%
07:17aIndustrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- dividend announcement
PU
04/12Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/28Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- nccg report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
Corporate Actions Announcement

INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2022

A Final Dividend of =N=0.40 for every share of 50K, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear

Proposed Dividend

in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 6th day of July, 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 7th July 2023 to 14th July 2023.

Qualification Date

6th July, 2023

On 25th July 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at 6th July 2023 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com,

E-Dividend Registration

complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of Annual General

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Sheraton Lagos Hotel

Meeting

on the 21st July 2023 at 10am.

First Registrar & Investor Services/ Phone: +234-1-2799880/+234-1-2701078 /

email:

info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com

/

website:

Registrar

www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com

Phone No. +234-1-3429179 or +234(0)9060001182

Investor Relations

email: nigeria.customer.service@img-ng.com

Dated this 30th day of March 2023

Signed:

Name: Aderonke Segun-Alabi Mrs.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 699 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net income 2021 372 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net cash 2021 2 017 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 646 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayodeji Oseni Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Adeshina Alayaki Executive Director & Finance Director
Abiodun Olabode Alabi Chairman
Hendrik Mentz de Waal Non-Executive Director
Oyeniyi Olawale Oyedele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC-1.35%8
LINDE PLC10.27%177 015
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-7.15%63 562
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.91%7 625
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.0.48%5 669
LINDE INDIA LIMITED21.56%4 339
