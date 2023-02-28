Advanced search
    IMG   NGBOCGAS0008

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

(IMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
8.050 NGN    0.00%
Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- nccg report
PU
01/27Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/27Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- NCCG REPORT

02/28/2023
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognizes that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

1

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

12TH NOVEMBER 1959

iii.

RC Number

RC 2035

iv.

License Number

v.

Company Physical Address

PLOTS 1-3, BLOCK H, APAPA-OSHODI

EXPRESSWAY, OSHODI, LAGOS

vi.

Company Website Address

https://www.img-ng.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31ST DECEMBER

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

YES

Yes/No

TY HOLDING LIMITED

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

ADERONKE SEGUN-ALABI (MRS).

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

FIRST REGISTRARS & INVESTORS SERVICES

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

ADESHINA ALAYAKI

(E-mail and Phone No.)

adeshina.alayaki@img-ng.com

08022238613

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

NONE APPOINTED YET

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

HNC Professional Services

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Elected

ED)

1.

ALABI, ABIODUN OLABODE

CHAIRMAN

MALE

14TH APRIL 2005

DECEASED

24th June

2022

2.

ADO, AMINU

ACTING CHAIRMAN

MALE

Appointed as Director

Appointed

26th January 2022

as the

Acting

Chairman

7TH July

2022

3

OSENI, AYODEJI

MD

MALE

15TH JUNE 2016

4

ALAYAKI, ADESHINA

ED

MALE

9TH SEPTEMBER 2010

5

ADELEKE, ADEBAYO

NED

MALE

15TH JUNE 2016

6

OYEDELE, OYENIYI

NED

MALE

10TH MARCH 2016

7

DANJUMA ISHAYA

NED

MALE

26TH JANUARY 2022

8

OLUWADEYI ADEBOLA

NED

FEMALE

26TH JANUARY 2022

9

OJELADE FUNMILOLA

INED

FEMALE

26TH JANUARY 2022

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

3

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership of

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Board

Board

Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Held in the

Attended

Attended in

Reporting

in the

the

Year

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

ALABI, ABIODUN OLABODE

6

3

BOARD

CHAIRMAN

21

NIL

2.

AMINU, ADO

6

5

BOARD

ACTING

21

8 while he

CHAIRMAN

was a

director

AUDIT

MEMBER

2

GOVERNANCE

MEMBER

4

PROJECT

MEMBER

2

3.

OSENI, AYODEJI

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

14

4

ALAYAKI, ADESHINA

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

14

5

ADELEKE, ADEBAYO

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

16

AUDIT

MEMBER

5

5

RISK

CHAIRMAN

4

4

PROJECT

MEMBER

5

5

6

OYEDELE, OYENIYI

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

15

GOVERNANCE

MEMBER

6

5

RISK

MEMBER

4

3

PROJECT

MEMBER

5

4

7.

DANJUMA ISHAYA

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

11

GOVERNANCE

MEMBER

6

6

PROJECT

CHAIRMAN

5

5

8.

OLUWADEYI ADEBOLA

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

14

AUDIT

MEMBER

5

5

RISK

MEMBER

4

4

PROJECT

MEMBER

5

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

4

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership of

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Board

Board

Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Held in the

Attended

Attended in

Reporting

in the

the

Year

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

9.

OJELADE FUNMILOLA

6

6

BOARD

MEMBER

21

15

GOVERNANCE

CHAIRMAN

6

6

RISK

MEMBER

4

4

PROJECT

MEMBER

5

5

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1

OSENI, AYODEJI

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MALE

2

ALAYAKI, ADESHINA

FINANCE DIRECTOR

MALE

3

SEGUN-ALABI ADERONKE

HR MANAGER

FEMALE

4.

IROKO, PATRICK

OPERATIONS MANAGER

MALE

5

AKINDURO, MICHAEL

SUPPLY CHAIN & DISTRIBUTION MANAGER

MALE

6

ESINULO, MARTINS

REGIONAL MANAGER (NORTH/WEST)

MALE

7

CHIGBOLU, CHARLES

REGIONAL MANAGER (SOUTH/EAST)

MALE

8

ONAKOYA, WASIU

SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY

MALE

(SHEQ) MANAGER

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 18:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
