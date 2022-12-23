Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   NGBOCGAS0008

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

(IMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
7.400 NGN    0.00%
10:56aIndustrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordinary general meeting (egm) -
PU
12/01Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordinary general meeting (egm) -
PU
10/25Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- NOTICES OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) -

12/23/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 22 December 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

At the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG or the Company) held on Wednesday, 21st December 2022, the following resolutions were duly passed:

  • That in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020 (as amended) and the Companies Regulations 2021, the shareholders hereby approve the cancellation of all of the unissued shares of the Company being 506,353 units and also authorize Directors to take all such lawful steps as may be required by statute and/or regulations for implementing the cancellation of the Company's unissued shares."
  • That the Directors are hereby authorized to take all such lawful steps, pass all requisite resolutions, and do all such other lawful acts and/or things as may be necessary for and/or incidental to giving effect to the resolution above; and all prior lawful steps taken by the Directors in the above are ratified.
  • That subsequent to the cancellation of all of the unissued shares in the share capital of the Company in accordance with the resolution above, that the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company be amended as necessary to reference only the issued shares in the share capital of the Company.

Aderonke Segun-Alabi (Mrs).

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 15:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
10:56aIndustrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordin..
PU
12/01Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- notices of extra-ordin..
PU
10/25Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
10/25Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 3 - financial ..
PU
07/29Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 2 - financial ..
PU
07/28Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
07/27Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc- quarter 2 - financial ..
PU
07/20Industrial And Medical Gases Nigeria : & medical gases nigeria plc-announcement - appointm..
PU
05/24INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC : Mixed ge..
CO
04/25Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 699 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2021 372 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net cash 2021 2 017 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 696 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayodeji Oseni Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Adeshina Alayaki Executive Director & Finance Director
Abiodun Olabode Alabi Chairman
Hendrik Mentz de Waal Non-Executive Director
Oyeniyi Olawale Oyedele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC-6.03%8
LINDE PLC-5.42%161 392
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.2.74%69 393
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.76%6 348
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.20.96%5 118
LINDE INDIA LIMITED40.48%3 598