Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- NOTICES OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

Lagos, 22 December 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

At the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG or the Company) held on Wednesday, 21st December 2022, the following resolutions were duly passed:

That in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020 (as amended) and the Companies Regulations 2021, the shareholders hereby approve the cancellation of all of the unissued shares of the Company being 506,353 units and also authorize Directors to take all such lawful steps as may be required by statute and/or regulations for implementing the cancellation of the Company's unissued shares."

That the Directors are hereby authorized to take all such lawful steps, pass all requisite resolutions, and do all such other lawful acts and/or things as may be necessary for and/or incidental to giving effect to the resolution above; and all prior lawful steps taken by the Directors in the above are ratified.