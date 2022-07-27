Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Notes to the financial statements

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc

QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc

Condensed statement of financial position Un audited Audited Jan-Mar 2022 Jan-Dec 2021 ASSETS =N='000 =N='000 Non current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 2,165,858 2,084,838 Right of Use Assets - - Other tax assets 88,748 34,047 Prepayments and other assets - - 2,254,605 2,118,885 Inventories 11 578,254 493,039 Trade debtors and other receivables 673,846 489,815 Prepayments 216,102 189,132 Other tax assets 287,856 287,856 Cash and cash equivalents 1,526,553 2,017,284 3,282,612 3,477,126 Total assets 5,537,217 5,596,011 Equity & liabilities Equity Share Capital 208,122 208,122 General reserve 2,975,095 2,844,517 Other reserves 436 436 Total Equity 3,183,654 3,053,075 Non current liabilities Employee benefit liability 12 19,925 19,925 Deferred tax liabilities 391,659 391,659 411,584 411,584 Current liabilities Current tax liabilities 386,802 325,394 Trade creditors 735,717 557,114 Other creditors & accruals 13 468,731 407,305 Provision 56,764 56,764 Contract liability 160,632 141,038 Dividend payable 133,333 133,333 Amount due to related companies 14 - 510,404 1,941,980 2,131,352 Total liabilities 2,353,564 2,542,936 Total equity and liabilities 5,537,217 5,596,011

This financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by: