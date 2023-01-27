Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria plc

Condensed statement of financial position

Un audited Audited Jan- Dec. 2022 Jan-Dec 2021 ASSETS =N='000 =N='000 Non current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 2,288,881 2,084,838 Other tax assets 34,047 34,047 2,322,928 2,118,885 Current assets Inventories 11 481,297 493,039 Trade debtors and other receivables 723,141 489,815 Prepayments 1,851,529 189,132 Other tax assets 267,760 287,856 Cash and cash equivalents 1,106,663 2,017,284 4,430,390 3,477,126 Total assets 6,753,318 5,596,011 Equity & liabilities Equity Share Capital 249,747 208,122 General reserve 3,269,020 2,844,517 Other reserves 436 436 Total Equity 3,519,203 3,053,075 Non current liabilities Employee benefit liability 12 19,925 19,925 Deferred tax liabilities 391,659 391,659 411,584 411,584 Current liabilities Current tax liabilities 379,603 325,394 Trade creditors 394,734 431,920 Other creditors & accruals 13 489,228 532,499 Bank overdraft 70,326 - Loans and borrowings 1,110,207 - Provision 86,764 56,764 Contract liability 135,474 141,038 Dividend payable 156,196 133,333 Amount due to related companies 14 - 510,404 2,822,531 2,131,352 Total liabilities 3,234,115 2,542,936 Total equity and liabilities 6,753,318 5,596,011

This financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 January 2023 and signed on its behalf by: