Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria : & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
RC 2035
CONTENT PAGE
Page
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
1
Statement of Financial Position
2
Statement of Cash Flows
3
Statement of changes in equity
4
Notes to the financial statements
5-6
REPORT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
Oct - Dec. 2022
Jan - Dec. 2022
Oct - Dec. 2021
Jan- Dec 2021
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
Revenue
15
1,526,417
5,338,880
941,598
3,699,230
Cost of sales
(749,513)
(2,491,849)
(410,950)
(1,677,381)
Gross profit
776,904
2,847,031
530,648
2,021,849
Other Income
16
12,918
39,902
8,523
28,528
Other expenses
(4,398)
(15,361)
(2,284)
(10,774)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
17
(334,591)
(976,068)
(158,061)
(680,267)
Administrative expenses
(254,572)
(1,231,536)
(276,935)
(863,797)
Operating profit
196,261
663,968
101,891
495,539
Finance income
18
10,858
56,678
20,308
62,794
Finance cost
(30,038)
(30,038)
-
(6,137)
Profit before income tax
177,082
690,609
122,199
552,196
Income tax (provision)
(70,417)
(224,483)
(76,744)
(180,177)
Net Profit for the 12 months
106,665
466,126
45,455
372,019
Other comprehensive income
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain
Tax on actuarial gain
Total comprehensive income for the 12 month
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
106,665
466,126
45,455
372,019
26
93
11
89
Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of financial position
Un audited
Audited
Jan- Dec. 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
ASSETS
=N='000
=N='000
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10
2,288,881
2,084,838
Other tax assets
34,047
34,047
2,322,928
2,118,885
Current assets
Inventories
11
481,297
493,039
Trade debtors and other receivables
723,141
489,815
Prepayments
1,851,529
189,132
Other tax assets
267,760
287,856
Cash and cash equivalents
1,106,663
2,017,284
4,430,390
3,477,126
Total assets
6,753,318
5,596,011
Equity & liabilities
Equity
Share Capital
249,747
208,122
General reserve
3,269,020
2,844,517
Other reserves
436
436
Total Equity
3,519,203
3,053,075
Non current liabilities
Employee benefit liability
12
19,925
19,925
Deferred tax liabilities
391,659
391,659
411,584
411,584
Current liabilities
Current tax liabilities
379,603
325,394
Trade creditors
394,734
431,920
Other creditors & accruals
13
489,228
532,499
Bank overdraft
70,326
-
Loans and borrowings
1,110,207
-
Provision
86,764
56,764
Contract liability
135,474
141,038
Dividend payable
156,196
133,333
Amount due to related companies
14
-
510,404
2,822,531
2,131,352
Total liabilities
3,234,115
2,542,936
Total equity and liabilities
6,753,318
5,596,011
This financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 January 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of cash flows
Jan- Dec. 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
=N='000
=N='000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit Before Income Tax
663,968
495,539
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation
290,669
270,012
Gain/loss from sales of fixed assets
28,846
(1,103)
Working capital changes:
Inventories
11,742
(60,137)
Trade and other receivables
(213,231)
(43,716)
Trade and other payables
(37,186)
178,307
Related companies accounts
(510,404)
-
Prepayments
(1,662,397)
137,106
Other current liabilities
4,028
51,718
Right of use
-
80,293
Lease liabilities
-
(108,600)
Income tax paid
(170,273)
(84,278)
Net cash from operating activities
(1,594,237)
915,141
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
(611,414)
(187,782)
Proceeds from sales of fixed assets
87,856
1,118
Interest received
56,678
62,794
Net cash from investing activities
(466,879)
(123,870)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceed from loans obtained
1,180,533
-
Dividend paid
-
(412,557)
Interest expense - lease
(30,038)
(4,782)
Net cash from financing activities
1,150,495
(417,339)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
(910,621)
373,932
Cash and cash equivalent at 1 January
2,017,284
1,643,352
Cash and cash equivalent at 31 December
1,106,663
2,017,284
Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of changes in equity
Share capital
Retained earnings
Total equity
Balance at 1 January
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
Balance at 1 January 2022
208,122
2,844,953
3,053,075
Profit for the period
466,126
466,126
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
Transactions with shareholders:
Unclaimed dividend now statute barred
-
Bonus shares declared
41,625
(41,625)
0
Balance at 31 December 2022
249,747
3,269,454
3,519,201
Balance at 1 January 2021
208,122
2,671,118
2,879,240
Profit for the period
372,019
372,019
Other Comprehensive Income- Actuarial gain
436
436
Transactions with shareholders:
Unclaimed dividend now statute barred
9,502
9,502
Dividends paid/declared
(208,122)
(208,122)
Balance at 31 December 2021
208,122
2,844,953
3,053,075
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.