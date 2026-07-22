Chinese banks and insurers are stepping up their presence in the domestic equity market, in a fresh attempt by Beijing to restore confidence after Chinese stocks fell by over 5% last week. The $8.6bn IPO of memory chipmaker CXMT has revived fears of a liquidity squeeze, while a broad global selloff in semiconductors and renewed tensions in the Middle East have weighed on risk appetite.

According to the China Securities Journal, China Life Asset Management bought more than 10 billion yuan, or about $1.5bn, of stocks and equity funds in a single session. Wealth management, trust and fund subsidiaries of Industrial Bank have also increased their offering of equity-linked products.



In parallel, several institutions are raising dividends to improve shareholder returns and attract long-term capital. According to the same newspaper, equity ETFs have recorded more than CNY 385bn of net inflows since the start of the month, or about $57bn.

This mobilization complements interventions by the "national team", the network of state-linked financial institutions deployed to stabilize the stock market. China Reform Holdings and China Chengtong have recently put about CNY 60bn to work in the market, while at least 15 listed companies controlled by central state-owned groups have announced share buybacks, higher stakes or additional dividends.



This mobilization, however, comes against a deteriorating economic backdrop. Chinese growth slowed to 4.3% year-on-year in Q2, while retail sales rose just 1% in June and fixed-asset investment fell 5.7% in H1. The measures announced therefore underscore Beijing's determination to steady the market and bolster investor confidence, without directly addressing weak consumption, the property crisis and the broader slowdown in activity.