Industrial Bank : Announcement on Resolution of the 19th Meeting of the 7th Board of Su...

Code of A shares: 601166 Abbreviation of A Shares: Industrial Bank Code: TEMP 2020-026

Code of Preferred Stock: 360005, 360012, 360032 Abbreviation of Preferred Stock: Industrial Preferred 1, Industrial Preferred 2, Industrial Preferred 3

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.

Announcement on Resolution of the 19th Meeting of the 7th Board of Supervisors

The board of supervisors of the Company and all supervisors guarantee there is no false account, misleading statement or material omissions of the announcement, and will be jointly and severally responsible for the truthfulness, accuracy and integrity of the announcement.

Notice on the 19th Meeting of the 7th Board of Directors of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. was sent on Monday, August 17, 2020 and the meeting was held in Fuzhou on August 27. For this meeting, 8 supervisors were supposed to be present, and 8 supervisors actually attended the meeting; among them, External Supervisor Ben Shenglin attended the meeting through video connection, which was in consistency with relevant provisions in Company Law and Articles of Association of the Company.

The meeting was presided by Chairman of Board of Supervisors Jiang Yunming and reviewed and passed the following proposals and formed resolutions:

2020 Semiannual Report and Abstract. Board of Supervisors believes that: 1. compilation and review and approval procedures of 2020 Semiannual Report of the Company are in line with laws, regulations, Articles of Association and the internal management system of the Company. 2. content and format of the Report conform to relevant regulations of China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange, which may truthfully reflect the matters of the Company during the reporting period such as operation and management and financial condition in an accurate and complete manner. 3. Personnel participating in the compilation and review of 2020 Semiannual Report conducted no activities which would violate the confidentiality regulation.

Voting results: Assent 8, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

The meeting debriefed on the Report on Liquidity Management from January to July, 2020, the Report on Consolidated Management of the Group, the Report on 2016 - 2020 Planning Implementation and 2021 - 2025 Development Initial Thinking, the Report on Implementation of Pressure Test from January to July 2020, Reform Report on the 2019 Supervision Rectification Notification Issued by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the Report on the Management of Fintech Services Banks.

Hereby Announced.

Board of Supervisors of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.

August 29, 2020