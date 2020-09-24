Industrial Bank : Announcement on Resolution of the 24th Meeting of the 9th Board of Di...

四、特别说明事项

Code of A shares: 601166 Abbreviation of A Shares: Industrial Bank Code: TEMP 2020-027

Code of Preferred Stock: 360005, 360012, 360032 Abbreviation of Preferred Stock: Industrial Preferred 1, Industrial Preferred 2, Industrial Preferred 3

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.

Announcement on Resolution of the 24th Meeting of the 9th Board of Directors

The board of Directors of the Company and all directors guarantee there's no false account, misleading statement or material omissions of the announcement, and will be jointly and severally responsible for the truthfulness, accuracy and integrity of the announcement.

Notice on the 24th Meeting of the 9th Board of Directors of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. was sent on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and the meeting was held in Fuzhou on August 28. For the Meeting, 13 directors were supposed to attend the meeting, and actually 13 directors attended the meeting; among them, Director Han Jingwen and Independent Director Paul M. Theil attended the meeting through video connection, which was in consistency with relevant provisions in Company Law of the People's Republic of China and Articles of Association of the company. 7 supervisors of Board of Supervisors attended the meeting.

The meeting was presided by Mr. Tao Yiping and reviewed and passed the following proposals and formed resolutions:

I. 2020 Semiannual Report and Abstract; see the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange for full text of the report.

Voting results: Assent 13, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

II. Proposal on Financial Instruments Impairment Provisions Management Method;

Voting results: Assent 13, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

III. Proposal on Canceling Bad Debts of Which Single Loss is Higher than RMB 100 Million after Verification (fourth batch in 2020);

Voting Results: Assent 13, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

IV. Proposal on Canceling Subsidiaries' Bad Debts of Which Single Loss is Higher than RMB 100 million after Verification (1st batch in 2020);

Voting results: Assent 13, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

V. Proposal on Implementing Out-of-site Centralized Outsourcing of Fuzhou Local Machine Room;

Voting results: Assent 13, Dissent 0, Abstain 0.

The meeting debriefed on the Report on Consolidated Management of the Group, the Report on 2016 - 2020 Planning Implementation and 2021 - 2025 Development Initial Thinking, the Report on Liquidity Management from January to July, 2020, the Report on Implementation of Pressure Test from January to July 2020, the Evaluation Report on All-round Risk Management Condition of Q2 2020, Reform Report on People's Bank of China Credit Investigation Law-enforcement Inspection Opinion, Reform Report on the 2019 Supervision Rectification Notification Issued by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Report on the Work of the First Half of This Year in the Market Disorder Rectification Follow-up Re-examination.

Hereby Announced.

Board of Directors of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.

August 29, 2020